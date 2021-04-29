Mystery Writers of America Announces Winners Of The 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners for the 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2020. The Edgar® Awards were presented via a live presentation on Zoom and can be found here You Tube or Facebook

BEST NOVEL



Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House – Random House)



BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR



Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books)





BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL



When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (HarperCollins Publishers - William Morrow)







BEST FACT CRIME





Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemic by Eric Eyre (Simon & Schuster - Scribner)



BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL



Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock by Christina Lane (Chicago Review Press)



BEST SHORT STORY



"Dust, Ash, Flight," Addis Ababa Noir by Maaza Mengiste (Akashic Books)







BEST JUVENILE



Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Workman Publishing - Algonquin Young Readers)



BEST YOUNG ADULT



The Companion by Katie Alender (Penguin Young Readers – G.P. Putnam's Sons BFYR)



BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY



"Episode 1, Photochemistry" – Dead Still, Written by John Morton (Acorn TV)



ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD



"The Bite," Tampa Bay Noir by Colette Bancroft (Akashic Books)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD



The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne by Elsa Hart (Minotaur Books)



THE G.P. PUTNAM'S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD



Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht (Tin House Books)

Contact: Margery Flax at [email protected]

Kathy Daneman at [email protected]

