MysteryCaper Productions Announces Release of "Fleeting Memory": First in Planned Series of Full-Length MysteryCaper Games for iPad

COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MysteryCaper Productions (www.mysterycaper.com) recently produced its own comic take on the classic point-and-click adventure game, based on the first volume of Sherban Young's popular "Enescu Fleet Mystery" series. Featuring the art of illustrator Katerina Vamvasaki, the game follows the iconic characters of Young's series of "Fleeting" mysteries, all of which are framed within the unique MysteryCaper concept.

Fleeting Memory - The Game! Screenshot

Enescu Fleet is the eponymous semiretired protagonist from the "Enescu Fleet Mystery" series. A private investigator who always happens to find himself in the most perplexing of circumstances, Fleet mystery stories are generally more refined than typical whodunits. The stories usually focus on a mystery, a puzzle and/or some sort of central brainteaser that the central character attempts to unravel as part of the adventure. This electronic game translation of the first "Fleeting" novel showcases a mysterious woman with no memory, a cranky corpse who will not stay dead and a host of unique supporting characters. Players will have to sharpen their skills if they hope to solve the mystery before the very end.

The game is first person, with the gamer arriving completely bereft of memory into a bright and colorful environment. As one progresses through the surrounding environs, many objects and features are clickable, rewarding the gamer with witty comments and phrases needed to help solve the mystery. Most objects reward multiple clicks and many can be collected to be used later or discussed with other characters. As the game continues, it becomes apparent that the gamer must solve not one but two overarching mysteries to regain their lost memory and successfully complete the game. Although the adventure includes wild animals, murders and a few corpses, the overall play is safe for a younger audience despite it taking an adult to solve the more complex riddles and puzzles. There is an external hint system available for those who find the puzzles overly challenging.

View Fleeting Memory gameplay videos here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CdOlHBPMBcGpLWPvTj0cQ

About MysteryCaper Productions

MysteryCaper Productions is a subsidiary of Mystery Capers Press: the brainchild of author Sherban Young in collaboration with illustrator Katerina Vamvasaki. MysteryCaper Productions intends to translate the entire witty and fun "Fleeting" series of mystery adventures into games suitable for the iPhone and iPad.

