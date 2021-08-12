Mystic Aquarium Hosts Major Fundraiser to Support Beluga Whale Care and Critical Research

MYSTIC, Conn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two hundred in-person attendees and online bidders from around the world will gather at the Mystic Aquarium on August 19 to support research aimed at saving endangered beluga whales from extinction. The Aquarium hopes to raise more than $3 million to support the belugas whales under their care at the aquarium. The belugas contribute invaluable information as part of a conservation research initiative to learn more about why belugas and other whales are disappearing from the wild.

"Studying the belugas by our outstanding research team is an important undertaking to preserve these animal populations in the wild," according to Steve Coan, president and CEO of the Mystic Aquarium. "The belugas at our habitat are helping their wild counterparts that continue to dwindle as a result of rapid changes to the environment. However, the research and maintaining their habitat is also expensive, and we thank those who are stepping up to financially support this important endeavor," he said.

As part of the evening, attendees will be able to bid for the right to name three of Mystic's new belugas in a live auction being conducted by leading auctioneer Guernsey's, which is donating significant time and effort to the auction. Absentee and online bidding will also be available through LiveAuctioneers.com and Inclusive. A live musical performance from Bob Marley's famous Wailers will set the stage for this unique evening.

Other items to be auctioned include a motorboat, dive experiences, a car, VIP tickets to Derek Jeter's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a Porsche Roadster, VIP experiences at Super Bowl LVI and Madison Square Garden, a sailboat, internships at the aquarium, ornamental adornments from the Amazon and more.

According to Guernsey's President Arlan Ettinger: "The importance of protecting endangered beluga whales cannot be overstated. It is an honor to be assisting the Mystic Aquarium and its noble goal of helping these wonderful animals. Bidding to name a whale must be a first in auction history."

BELUGAS

The cost of caring for Mystic's beluga whales is in the multiple millions of dollars annually. including approximately $250,000 in food and veterinary care for each animal. There are also significant costs associated with running and maintaining the Arctic Coast habitat, the beluga's 750,000-gallon outdoor residence that is the largest of its kind in North America and is specifically designed to optimize access to the whales for both care and research.

The belugas, born under human care at a facility in Canada, were brought to Mystic Aquarium in May, where they have been receiving the highest standard of individualized attention and care as they acclimate to their new environment under round-the-clock supervision from the aquarium's team of veterinarians.

The Canadian whales were previously named. However, since belugas communicate with trainers through physical motions, the new names will not affect their ability to respond and advance with their training.

It is common practice for Mystic Aquarium and other members of the marine science world to name their animal residents when arriving at a new home.

Photos and video will be available following the event.

ABOUT MYSTIC AQUARIUM

Mystic Aquarium, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is one of the world's leading aquariums, offering exemplary care to a variety of species while also serving as the northeast's premier marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation center. Robust conservation and education programming and unparalleled visitor experiences strengthen personal connections to the animals and their environments. Mystic Aquarium's mission is to inspire people to care for and protect the ocean planet through conservation, education, and research, and introduces approximately 800,000 guests annually to thousands of animals through structured interpretations, especially curated exhibits, and hands-on interactions. As a leading research organization, Mystic Aquarium employs a full staff of scientists engaged in projects focused on ocean planet's conservation and sustainability.

