MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS' "Once In A Lifetime" Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers

The Talking Dreads album will feature a lineup of legendary reggae figures including singer Freddie McGregor; ska guitar master Ernest Ranglin (Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff and Monty Alexander); Soul Train Award nominated Tarrus Riley ("Start Anew," "Good Girl Gone Bad"); and saxophone great Dean Fraser. The album also includes drummer Kirk Bennett and Lincoln Thomas, McGregor's longtime guitarist. Cindy Wilson of the B-52s special guests on a duet with Mystic for "Heaven."

As a former member of the Tom Tom Club, a band that included former Talking Heads founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, Mystic Bowie infuses fresh life into Talking Heads' classic catalog with his high octane mix of roots reggae, ska and lover's rock.

The album will include 11 Talking Heads songs with Mystic's own unique, Jamaica-fied spin; plus two additional tracks, including: "Love Goes to Building On Fire," "Slippery People" (Feat. Tarrus Riley): "Burning Down The House," "Houses In Motion," "This Must Be The Place," "Once In A Lifetime," "Pulled Up," "Life During Wartime" (Feat. Freddie McGregor); "Crosseyed And Painless;" Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street," "Psycho Killer," "Piece of My Heart," "Heaven" (Feat. Cindy Wilson).

Says Salon of a recent Talking Dreads live performance: "Talking Dreads covers Talking Heads songs as shimmering one-drop reggae jewels…swapping out urbanity for roots and sincerity."

Since introducing his musically revolutionary Talking Dreads project at the High Times Music Festival in Negril in 2015, the Jamaican-born singer has performed at more than 100 shows across North America – spinning the heads of initially skeptical Talking Heads fans, and getting everyone grooving along to the rhythms and jubilant spirit of his native island.

Mystic's close personal and professional relationship with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth began when he joined the Tom Tom Club as a singer in 1996. He appeared on their 2000 album THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE FUNKY and performed with them for nearly 20 years.

MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS current U.S. tour dates are below:

5/24/18 Buffalo Iron Works Buffalo, NY 5/25/18 Jackson Downtown Summer Concert Series Jackson, MI 5/26/18 Vegetable Buddies South Bend, IN 5/27/18 Dark Star Jubilee Thornville, OH 6/1/18 Ocean Mist South Kingstown, RI 6/15/18 The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT 6/20/18 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY 6/22/18 Milkboy Philadelphia, PA 6/28/18 Koru Beach Klub Avon, NC 6/29/18 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC 6/30/18 Grey Eagle Tavern Asheville, NC 7/6/18 Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH 7/7/18 The Cabot Beverly, MA 7/14/18 Road Jam Music Fest Gilford, NH 7/21/18 Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY 7/27/18 Wonder Bar Asbury Park, NJ 8/1/18 Fountain Square Cincinnati, OH 8/4/18 Moon Dancer Winery Music Festival Wrightsville, PA 8/7/18 Cervantes Denver, CO 8/11/18 Volcanic Theatre Bend, OR 8/17/18 Elks Lodge Grass Valley, CA 8/18/18 Michael David Winery Festival Lodi, CA 8/19/18 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA 9/2/18 Surfside Salisbury Salisbury, MA

Check out the OFFICIAL WEBSITE for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/mbtalkingdreads

https://www.instagram.com/talking_dreads/

https://twitter.com/Talking_Dreads

CONTACT:

Lori Lousararian-Hakola

llousararian@rogersandcowan.com

310/854-8104

Liz Ottiniano

lottiniano@rogersandcowan.com

310/854-8196

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mystic-bowies-talking-dreads-once-in-a-lifetime-single-to-be-released-tomorrow-via-itunes-amazon-and-all-digital-retailers-300641756.html

SOURCE Mystic Bowie