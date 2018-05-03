MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS' "Once In A Lifetime" Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS will release its debut single, "Once In A Lifetime," tomorrow -- Friday, May 4 -- on iTunes, Amazon, and all digital retailers.  Check out PARADE's exclusive video premiere of the song HERE.  The release of the full length debut album titled MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS, will feature reggae spins on classic Talking Heads songs, due June 15 (pre-orders will be available this Friday HERE).   In conjunction with the album release, the group will hit the road with U.S. tour dates starting May 24 in Buffalo, New York through September 2 in Salisbury, MA (with additional dates to be announced).

The Talking Dreads album will feature a lineup of legendary reggae figures including singer Freddie McGregor; ska guitar master Ernest Ranglin (Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff and Monty Alexander); Soul Train Award nominated Tarrus Riley ("Start Anew," "Good Girl Gone Bad"); and saxophone great Dean Fraser. The album also includes drummer Kirk Bennett and Lincoln Thomas, McGregor's longtime guitarist. Cindy Wilson of the B-52s special guests on a duet with Mystic for "Heaven."

As a former member of the Tom Tom Club, a band that included former Talking Heads founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, Mystic Bowie infuses fresh life into Talking Heads' classic catalog with his high octane mix of roots reggae, ska and lover's rock.

The album will include 11 Talking Heads songs with Mystic's own unique, Jamaica-fied spin; plus two additional tracks, including:  "Love Goes to Building On Fire," "Slippery People" (Feat. Tarrus Riley):  "Burning Down The House," "Houses In Motion," "This Must Be The Place," "Once In A Lifetime," "Pulled Up," "Life During Wartime" (Feat. Freddie McGregor); "Crosseyed And Painless;"  Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street," "Psycho Killer," "Piece of My Heart," "Heaven" (Feat. Cindy Wilson). 

Says Salon of a recent Talking Dreads live performance:  "Talking Dreads covers Talking Heads songs as shimmering one-drop reggae jewels…swapping out urbanity for roots and sincerity."

Since introducing his musically revolutionary Talking Dreads project at the High Times Music Festival in Negril in 2015, the Jamaican-born singer has performed at more than 100 shows across North America – spinning the heads of initially skeptical Talking Heads fans, and getting everyone grooving along to the rhythms and jubilant spirit of his native island.

Mystic's close personal and professional relationship with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth began when he joined the Tom Tom Club as a singer in 1996. He appeared on their 2000 album THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE FUNKY and performed with them for nearly 20 years.

MYSTIC BOWIE'S TALKING DREADS current U.S. tour dates are below:

5/24/18     

Buffalo Iron Works                                                  

Buffalo, NY

5/25/18

Jackson Downtown Summer Concert Series      

Jackson, MI

5/26/18

Vegetable Buddies                                                  

South Bend, IN

5/27/18

Dark Star Jubilee                                                     

Thornville, OH

6/1/18

Ocean Mist                                                               

South Kingstown, RI

6/15/18

The Warehouse at FTC                                           

Fairfield, CT

6/20/18

Brooklyn Bowl                                                         

Brooklyn, NY

6/22/18

Milkboy                                                                     

Philadelphia, PA

6/28/18

Koru Beach Klub                                                     

Avon, NC

6/29/18

Motorco Music Hall                                                 

Durham, NC

6/30/18

Grey Eagle Tavern                                                   

Asheville, NC

7/6/18

Flying Monkey                                                          

Plymouth, NH

7/7/18

The Cabot                                                                 

Beverly, MA

7/14/18

Road Jam Music Fest                                              

Gilford, NH

7/21/18

Bearsville Theater                                                   

Woodstock, NY

7/27/18

Wonder Bar                                                              

Asbury Park, NJ

8/1/18

Fountain Square                                                      

Cincinnati, OH

8/4/18

Moon Dancer Winery Music Festival                    

Wrightsville, PA

8/7/18

Cervantes                                                                 

Denver, CO

8/11/18

Volcanic Theatre                                                      

Bend, OR

8/17/18

Elks Lodge                                                                

Grass Valley, CA

8/18/18

Michael David Winery Festival                               

Lodi, CA

8/19/18

Sweetwater Music Hall                                           

Mill Valley, CA

9/2/18

Surfside Salisbury                                                   

Salisbury, MA

Check out the OFFICIAL WEBSITE for more information.

