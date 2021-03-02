Mystic Braves Tease New Single from Quarantine Sessions

"The idea for 'Velvet Dreams' came to me in the peak of isolation during quarantine," said Ducatenzeiler. "I was thinking of all the good times I've had with friends over the years, how time seems to speed up us one ages, and the yearning for normalcy to return again. The lyrics then spewed out with ease."

Guitarist Shane Stotsenberg added: "Velvet Dreams is all about how you need to cherish everything and everyone you love, because it can just cease to exist in an instant. This is something that the indie music community and the entire world can relate to right now."

The final installment of this series will be dropped on March 12. Listeners will be alerted in an Instagram post, and it will be available for streaming on Spotify.

The first single in this series was titled "Quarantine Dreams." Subsequent releases were "Sea Urchin" and "Holy Man." "Velvet Dreams" will complete the series.

About the Mystic Braves

Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music at https://www.mysticbraves.com.

