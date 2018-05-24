Mystic Stone Jewels is Pleased to Announce the Release of Their Newest Jewelry Line- the Arkenstone Collection

POWELL, Wyo., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Janet Cozzens, proprietor of the Wyoming-based jewelry company, Mystic Stone Jewels, proudly introduces the upcoming release of her newest line of handcrafted jewelry, the Arkenstone Collection. This collection features a fantasy themed line of wire wrapped jewelry and can be found in her online boutique at www.mysticstonejewels.com.

Stylishly fashioned from cubic zirconia stones in a magical array of colors and hand-wrapped with fine quality jewelry wire, the Arkenstone Collection features an exclusive selection of exquisitely crafted rings, pendant necklaces, bracelets, and drop-style earrings.

The Arkenstone Collection glitters with the magical elegance of old world fantasy, tastefully combining the sparkle of colorful cubic zirconia stones with the rich luster of 14k yellow or rose gold fill, sterling silver, antiqued copper or brass wire, with a variety of custom combinations selected by the buyer for each individual piece.

This 25-piece line of uniquely designed jewelry consists of both individual pieces and coordinating sets. The thematic feature of the Arkenstone Collection is the medieval fantasy world of fairy tales, inspired by the idea of pilfering stone jewels and precious metals from fire-throated dragons residing deep within the heart of ageless mountains shrouded in mists of time.

With a variety of colorful stones and options of fine wire to choose from, each piece will be custom made to order, individually handcrafted with great care and exquisite craftsmanship. Due to the handmade nature of this line of designer jewelry, each piece is graced with its own unique characteristics, just like no two leaves in the forest are identical.

Perfect for gift-giving, each piece in the Arkenstone Collection is lovingly handmade to order and packaged in tissue paper and a woodland-themed gift box adorned with hand-painted designs and topped with nature-themed elements such as moss, leaves, flowers and artistically crafted butterfly wings. A free gift is included in each package, consisting of a short tale written on a scroll of burnt-edged paper, along with a handmade woodland fairy crafted from pine cones, feathers and an acorn cap.

About Mystic Stone Jewels:

Step into the realm of Mystic Stone Jewels where we offer wire wrapped jewelry pieces that are drenched in mystical allure and designed with the essence of nature and the elements in mind. With a rustic and somewhat vintage style approach, we provide unique, handcrafted pieces that can transport you to the deepest depths of fantasy and dreams.

The Arkenstone Collection will be released on June 6, 2018

