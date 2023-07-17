Mystic Tan and Norvell Introduced "Glow-bana" - A Spectacular Tanning Experience and Gifting Lounge at Miami Swim Week® - The Shows 2023

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Swim Week® delighted attendees this year with the introduction of the exclusive "Glow-bana" tanning experience, hosted by two of the nation's most iconic spray tanning and self-tanning brands, Mystic Tan and Norvell. This poolside extravaganza took place at the SLS Hotel in South Beach from July 6th to July 10th, and provided guests with an unparalleled experience of a luxurious spray tanning session while enjoying a range of delightful perks.

The "Glow-bana" experience promised an upscale boutique-style ambiance where attendees could bask in the sun-kissed vibes of Miami Swim Week®. Guests were treated to refreshing beverages, delightful goodies, product trials, and complimentary spray tans to keep their glow intact throughout the week. Whether they were models, influencers, or industry professionals, everyone relished the chance to enhance their natural beauty in a lavish setting.

To make the most of this extraordinary tanning experience, attendees were encouraged to reserve their spray tanning sessions in advance through the Miami Swim Week website. By securing a reservation, guests ensured a seamless and personalized tanning experience tailored to their individual preferences.

"Mystic Tan and Norvell enjoyed creating a luxurious poolside hangout where everyone could come get their custom glow on for all of the Miami Swim Week festivities!" said a representative from Sunless, Inc.

If you missed your chance to visit the Mystic Tan x Norvell Glow-Bana experience visit https://sunless.com to find a spray tan artist or location near you!

About Sunless, Inc.
Sunless Inc. is the global industry leader in spray tan equipment and solutions. The manufacturer offers the best-known home and salon-applied spray tan brands — Mystic Tan, Norvell, and VersaSpa — representing more than 18 million spray tans per year, delivered by more than 7,000 salons and professionals worldwide. Sunless, Inc. is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio.

