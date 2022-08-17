Mystic.com Launches With Goal of Demystifying Web3 and the Metaverse

Mystic was founded by a proven team of veterans from finance, crypto, and big tech, whose experience spans 30+ years at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Binance, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs.

It's no secret that Web3 assets are fragmented, siloed, and technologically immature, creating a slew of problems that Mystic has set out to solve, including:

Difficult discovery

Broken metadata

Unreliable asset storage

Low-quality market data

Complexity and confusion

High barriers to entry

Negative associations

The website is quickly scaling its NFT platform to include key data for millions of NFTs from thousands of collections. The Web3 NFT search engine, which makes searching for NFTs as simple as a Google search, is now in public beta mode.

Mystic lets users conduct simple "Google-like" searches for NFTs and receive real-time market data – with easy-to-understand values displayed in US dollars or cryptocurrencies, whichever the user prefers.

Users can easily see an indexed list of top NFTs, marketplaces, and new collections, all by volume within the past 24 hours. They can also use the search bar to find a specific NFT or collection.

"The Mystic team is building an ecosystem of creators and tastemakers to co-create the next cultural phenomenon – before it reaches the mainstream," Clark said. "Together with our community, Mystic will lead the digital renaissance using a blend of user-generated content, competitive leaderboards, rarity rankings, APIs, investor tools, charts, and more."

Since its launch, Mystic.com has been experiencing traction and momentum and already has:

20,000,000+ pages of SEO content

21,000,000+ assets tracked

3,000+ NFT collections

Four blockchains, with more coming soon

About Mystic

Mystic is a data aggregation and analytics tool spanning the Web3, NFT, and gaming ecosystems. For creators, collectors, and adventurers from all platforms.

To learn more, visit: https://mystic.com

SOURCE Mystic Unlimited Inc.