myStoria Launches Platform to Empower and Transform Fertility Journeys

Redefining Fertility Care with Tools, Advocacy, and Community Support.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks the official launch of myStoria , a groundbreaking platform designed to empower individuals navigating the complexities of fertility care. Offering tools to advocate for better care, organize critical medical information, and connect with a supportive community, myStoria is redefining how people approach their fertility journeys.

Fertility care has come far, but patients are often left to self-advocate in fragmented systems, facing trial-and-error treatments without clear guidance. The industry's rapid growth has brought innovation but little accountability, leaving patients to shoulder the emotional, financial, and logistical burdens alone.

"We're on a mission to lighten the overwhelming load of self-advocacy," said Jessica Chalk, Founder of myStoria . "The system overlooks those on fertility journeys—root causes ignored, voices dismissed, and care lacking critical personalization. Our goal is to break down barriers, reduce time and heartbreak, and ensure every voice is heard."

myStoria address key needs, including:

Fertility Assessment : Designed to help users advocate with their doctors, identify patterns or errors in their medical history, and navigate their care.

: Designed to help users advocate with their doctors, identify patterns or errors in their medical history, and navigate their care. Centralized Fertility Profile : Compiles health information into a streamlined profile for patients and care providers.

: Compiles health information into a streamlined profile for patients and care providers. Medical Document Organizer : Simplifies storing, organizing, and accessing medical documents.

: Simplifies storing, organizing, and accessing medical documents. Concierge Service: Provides guidance and support throughout the fertility journey.

The platform has already demonstrated significant success during testing. "We're already seeing the incredible impact myStoria can have through our tester group," said Jessica. "Early users are not only feeling more empowered and organized in their fertility journeys but are also reporting more productive conversations with their care teams. It's a testament to the power of having the right tools and community support—and we're just getting started."

Fertility challenges affect one in six people, and myStoria is rewriting the story—giving users the power to take control, find support, and navigate their journey with confidence.

About myStoria

myStoria is a digital fertility partner designed to address the complexities of infertility care. By providing tools for advocacy and support, myStoria helps users reduce the time, cost, and life disruption on their path to parenthood. Founded by a team of individuals who have experienced the challenges of infertility firsthand, myStoria is committed to creating a future where every fertility journey is met with clarity, compassion, and confidence. For more information, visit mystoria.com .

