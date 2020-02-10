mySugr's digital diabetes program receives accreditation from the American Association of Diabetes Educators

mySugr's remote coaching program provides 24/7 one-on-one personalized coaching from Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs) who work closely with people living with diabetes to set and achieve personal health goals and overcome daily challenges of managing diabetes.

"This accreditation marks a tremendous milestone for mySugr as it strengthens our position as an integrated diabetes management solution, capable of expanding our reach and providing the highest quality care to so many more people living with diabetes through remote coaching," said Frank Westermann, Co-founder and Head of mySugr USA.

"We look forward to leveraging this unique opportunity to continue our growth and help employers and other healthcare insurance providers push towards the goal of having virtual care be a standard of care in the US."

The AADE accreditation process ensures that the coaching service meets all 10 requirements of the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management and Support (DSMES). These standards are agreed upon jointly by ADA, AADE, and CMS.

"Strong evidence confirms the value of diabetes education and support in helping people attain their self-management goals, lower A1c and improve their overall quality of life," said Sacha Uelmen, RDN, CDCES, Director of Diabetes Education and Prevention.

Programs at AADE. "That is why we need solutions like mySugr to ensure access to this essential service for all people with diabetes in their community."

For additional details on mySugr's remote coaching program, please visit mySugr.com .

About mySugr

Founded in 2012 , mySugr specializes in providing integrated diabetes management solutions for people living with diabetes. Its digital solution combines diabetes coaching delivered by Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs), therapy management, unlimited test-strips, automated data tracking, and seamless integration with a growing number of medical devices to ease the daily burden of living with diabetes. mySugr's diabetes coaching program was officially accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators Diabetes Education Accredited Program (AADE DEAP) in November 2019. The mySugr App has more than 2 million registered users and a 4.6 star rating in the App and Playstore . mySugr joined the Roche family in 2017. The company has its North American headquarters in North San Diego County, California. For more information, please visit mySugr.com .

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

The former American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) is now the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes, and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management, and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences, and helps its members lead so that better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





Press contact

Sara Westermann

Tel: 760-557-9825

Email: sara.westermann@mysugr.com

mySugr Inc.

914 North Coast Hwy 101, Suite B

Encinitas, CA 92024

www.mySugr.com

SOURCE mySugr

Related Links

http://www.mySugr.com

