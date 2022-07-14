MySummerChallenge.com Helps Parents Keep Their Teens and Pre-Teens Healthy and Active All Summer

My Summer Challenge Announces its Exciting Six-Week Summer Program

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mysummerchallenge.com announces its six-week teen and pre-teen summer series titled My Summer Challenge, filled with inspiration and creative ways to keep kids active and motivated all summer long. The program launches this Saturday July 16th, 2022.

Kids Need Help Getting off all their Screens

It is not an exaggeration to say that there is an epidemic today for teens and pre-teens and that is their addiction to social media, online gaming, television programming and movies. YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have revolutionized the way kids think and interact; the downside is that they have made kids more observational rather than experiential – they observe others as they live their lives, but the teens and pre-teens have forgotten how to create their own memories and experiences. This has led to the unintended side-effects of passivity, social reclusiveness, and depression/anxiety.

Parents are at their wits end this summer and do not know how to help their kids be kids again.

My Summer Challenge to the Rescue

My Summer Challenge (www.mysummerchallenge.com) is launching this Saturday, July 16th and is a game-changer for parents, and their teen and pre-teenage kids. My Summer Challenge is a six-week program designed help teens and pre-teens become more active in two areas: Mind and Motion. With Mind, the participants receive weekly inspirational content (videos, interviews, articles) to inspire their imaginations and desire to become and do their very best. Positive, inspirational, and motivational – all designed for teens and pre-teens.

With the Motion aspect of My Summer Challenge, teens and pre-teens are sent daily bursts of content all designed to help them be active, creative and engage with their friends more. There are four different categories: Friendlys (tons of games and activities with friends), Creativities (inspiration to be creative in eight different categories from arts/craft to acting/singing to creating their own cooking or DIY show), Adventures (planning for those special weekly adventures with friends to places like the County Fair, the zoo, a beach excursion), and Fitness (multiple options each week to help kids be active and healthy, regardless of their skill or ability).

What makes My Summer Challenge so exciting is that the users are constantly encouraged to involve their friends and make memories together. There is even a fun built-in weekly activity tracker that the kids use to amass as many points as possible through their activities and creativities. And the users track their progress in their personal My Summer Challenge journals.

My Summer Challenge Host and Director: Scott Ross

Scott Ross is the founder and director of My Summer Challenge and the host for the six weeks of content. Scott has over a decade of work leading teens and pre-teen programs, is an inspirational genius, funny, engaging and earns the respect of teens and pre-teens alike.

For more information: www.mysummerchallenge.com

SOURCE My Summer Challenge