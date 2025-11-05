MYTAGALONGS SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "The friend who toggles constantly between eyeglasses and sunglasses will be glad for this soft-sided, two-compartment case in a variety of colors, including a blush pink that won't get lost in even the biggest bag."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder , presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

A Smarter Way to Carry Glasses

The Double Eyeglass Case was born from the creativity and everyday experience of MYTAGALONGS founder, Nicole Authier. When she began wearing readers, Nicole found herself constantly juggling multiple cases in her bag. Inspired to find a better solution, she set out to design a simple yet stylish way to keep both pairs protected and easy to access.

"I wanted something that would keep my readers and sunglasses together — organized, protected, and always easy to find," said Nicole Authier, Founder of MYTAGALONGS.

Thoughtful in design and endlessly practical, the Double Eyeglass Case combines style with everyday functionality.

Gift-Ready: The perfect stocking stuffer that's guaranteed to inspire a "Wow, that's so clever!" moment.





Affordable Luxury: Practical, stylish, and priced at just $15 — proof that great ideas don't have to break the bank.

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition featuring the Double Eyeglass Case on the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 11.

About MYTAGALONGS

Founded in Montreal, MYTAGALONGS creates stylish and functional accessories designed to help women stay organized and confident on the move. From travel essentials to everyday organization, the brand blends practicality with modern design.

For more information, visit www.mytagalongs.com or follow @mytagalongs on Instagram.

