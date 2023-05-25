Mytaverse and Theia Interactive Announce Partnership to Create Digital Replicas and Virtual Worlds for Enterprise Customers

News provided by

Mytaverse

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading metaverse enterprise company Mytaverse and virtual world creator Theia Interactive are announcing a partnership to create digital twins and custom worlds for corporate customers.

As recently described in a stand-out profile in the Information, Mytaverse already creates Metaverse products for PepsiCo, Zaha Hadid Architects, and more leading companies. Many corporations have approached Mytaverse about digital twins, which are virtual representations of real-world objects, so they've teamed up with Theia Interactive to meet consumer demand.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Mytaverse)
(PRNewsfoto/Mytaverse)

Next week at AWE USA, Mytaverse will unveil the Deco Collection, 3D virtual spaces that customers can quickly brand and where they can showcase photo-realistic digital replicas. Use cases include showrooms to display digital assets, employee training areas, idea studios, and more.

"Combining Mytaverse's and Theia Interactive's incredible technology will deliver scalable, easy to deploy solutions to showcase best-in-its-class digital replicas and other engaging content," said Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse Co-Founder and CTO. "Theia creates beautiful and organic feeling 3D spaces and we are excited to host their designs and those of their customers on our platform."

"This partnership enables us to focus on our core strengths as visualization experts, while utilizing the power of Mytaverse's multiplayer Metaverse platform for hosting client environments and experiences," said Bill Fishkin, Theia Interactive Co-Founder and CEO.

Mytaverse and Theia Interactive are available for demos at AWE USA.

About Mytaverse

Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the Metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7.6mm Seed Round in February 2022, led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

About Theia Interactive

Based in Chico California, Theia Interactive's expertise lies in crafting exceptional virtual environments and interactive solutions for globally-recognized brands. Powered by the Unreal Engine game engine, renowned for its remarkable graphics and immersive capabilities, Theia's team of skilled 3D artists and developers consistently deliver exceptional fidelity, functionality, and proficiency to every client project.

Theia's goal is to inspire imagination, cultivate brand loyalty, and establish lasting partnerships that keep their clients at the forefront of the latest visualization technologies. Theia has created award-winning projects for companies across multiple industries, including Epic Games, HP, NVIDIA, Lenovo, Grainger, Toll Brothers, and Pampered Chef. Theia's mastery of Unreal Engine 5 has earned them a coveted spot on Epic Games' prestigious list of Unreal Engine Authorized Service Partners.

SOURCE Mytaverse

Also from this source

Mytaverse Partners with Dolby.io to Bring Motion Picture Quality-Sound to the Metaverse

Mytaverse Announces Partnership with Ready Player Me to Bring Individuality to the Enterprise Metaverse

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.