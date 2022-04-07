Mytaverse and Zaha Hadid Architects Build First Libertarian City in the Metaverse

The unique Mytaverse technology creates a space where Liberlanders feel like they're physically together when actually not. The virtual space leads to reduced carbon emissions thanks to a reduction in travel, and business becomes more sustainable, streamlined, and even convenient. This unprecedented move into the metaverse marks the first time a country is offering a hybrid of both the physical and virtual to its citizens thus resulting in a permanent existence on the Mytaverse platform.

For the past six months, Mytaverse has worked with Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) to bring the Liberland project into what is called a "cyber-urban" metaverse. The virtual city both enables and empowers novel use experiences, a trait that has made the firm of Zaha Hadid Architects famous. Today, visitors to Liberland Metaverse can experience a 5-story "Cyber Incubator" currently being used - in place of a traditional urban planning committee - for Liberland officials, investors, and architects to meet to discuss and design buildings for the physical and virtual space while tracking ownership on blockchain technology.

"The high-fidelity and photo-real Liberland Metaverse anticipates the physical realization of Liberland. It is not either a game or fiction. The physical and virtual together form a continuous social reality. That's one of the core premises of the project," explains Patrik Schumacher. "One of the main draws of Liberland Metaverse is that it is, like a city, a shared platform and caters to an evolving, diverse, and self-organizing community of those deeply interested and invested in Liberland".

Liberlanders will create personalized hologram avatars that can run, jump, wave, dance, and more. Webcams on avatars can be activated, thus allowing for private, face-to-face conversations between small groups or live presentations. The high-quality content on the Mytaverse's unique pixel streaming technology enables citizens to enter using only their browser on their PC or Mac - no need to install an app, no need for any fancy hardware. Anyone can access their land, join meetings, or events just like being there - regardless of their computing power.

"Today will be long remembered as we break ground in the metaverse," said Vit Jedlička, President of Liberland. "We're building a dynamic space where we can continue to contribute to the economic development of Liberland and let citizens feel the urban development progress. Liberland Metaverse will be our citizens' virtual home, drawing all our engaged communities together in an enriched extension of our country."

Thousands of Liberlanders will have 'anytime-anywhere' access to the platform via one click, move seamlessly from activity to activity, and have true-to-life interactions with each other. For example, their virtual self might walk to pitch a small business idea at the Cyber Incubator, then to a conference at the auditorium, and next to their digital plot of land. Experiences will mirror the physical Liberland world - from cultural/social events and sports to education and essential government functions.

"We built Mytaverse to offer a lifeline for businesses facing travel restrictions during COVID. Having proven our concept with very successful projects revolving around conferences and trainings last fall, we are now expanding to offer companies more sustainable and comprehensive metaphysical solutions similar to what we have created in Liberland," said Kenneth Landau, CEO, and co-founder of Mytaverse. "We're at an exciting point where we've had incredible growth and now looking at the next level of impact for our platform by further evolving it to bring this new country to life."

Liberland Metaverse is now live on Mytaverse. Beginning April 16, Liberland citizens will be able to register businesses, order passports, and e-Residency cards, or rent an office space in the central business hub in Liberland Metaverse. For more, visit mytaverse.com and the Mytaverse YouTube channel . View the Mytaverse press kit here .

ABOUT MYTAVERSE

Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse is a platform radically changing how we do business, enabling people to meet in an immersive, true-to-life 3D world. Built to meet the demand for hybrid and augmented reality meetings and workspaces, Mytaverse uses best-in-class technology to deliver fully immersive environments. The hardware-agnostic approach enables users from anywhere to enter through only a browser on a PC, Mac, or mobile device. For more information, visit www.mytaverse.com .

ABOUT ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) redefined architecture for the 21st century with a repertoire of projects that have captured imaginations across the globe. Receiving the highest honours from civic, professional, and academic institutions worldwide, ZHA is one of the world's most consistently inventive architectural studios—and has been for four decades. These 40 years of research are inscribed within every design that encompass an unwavering optimism for the future with concepts of inclusivity and integration. Marrying innovative design methods with ecologically sound materials and sustainable construction practices, ZHA does not look at the disparate parts, but works to understand them as a whole.

ABOUT LIBERLAND

The Free Republic of Liberland (hereinafter "Liberland") is a sovereign state located between Croatia and Serbia on the west bank of the Danube River. On some maps, this area is referred to as "Gornja Siga". The nearest towns are Zmajevac (Croatia) and Bački Monoštor (Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Serbia). This parcel of land came into existence due to a border dispute between Croatia and Serbia. This area is not claimed by Croatia, Serbia, nor any other nation or private entity. Furthermore, it remained unclaimed since the dissolution of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1991. In fact, for many decades, it has been uninhabited and no claim was ever made to this piece of land. It was therefore terra nullius – a no man's land – until Vít Jedlička and Jana Markovicova proclaimed it as the Free Republic of Liberland on 13 April 2015. Liberland has set its boundary with ample margin from neighboring countries to ensure that it does not infringe upon the territory of Croatia or Serbia. The total area is approximately 7 km² and is now the third-smallest sovereign state, after the Vatican and Monaco.

