Mytaverse Powers Grupo Phoenix Virtual Showroom at Pack Expo Las Vegas

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Phoenix, a Tekni-plex consumer products business and one of the fastest growing, and most innovative and sustainable rigid packaging companies in the Americas, has joined forces with the Miami-based startup Mytaverse to launch its new virtual showroom and innovation lab at the Pack Expo Las Vegas 2021 show.

With the Grupo Phoenix stand physically located at the Las Vegas show, Mytaverse's CEO and co-founder Kenneth Landau is debuting the platform and introducing visitors to the fully-immersive, three-dimensional Mytaverse experience.

Company representatives meeting in Grupo Phoenix Virtual Showroom A Look at the Grupo Phoenix Virtual Campus inside Mytaverse

"We are very grateful to Grupo Phoenix. They gave us a remarkable opportunity to create this experience for them. With all of the issues of the past two years regarding travel, the creation of the virtual showroom and innovation lab fully fits with the Grupo Phoenix ethos--innovation combined with strong customer service," explained Landau.

While it is true that Expos and Trade Shows are slowly coming back, hybrid-reality alternatives, similar to what Mytaverse has created for Grupo Phoenix at Pack Expo, are now more than ever vitally important for many companies in the post-COVID new normal. Effectively servicing and meeting the needs of customers can, in many ways, be accomplished via the use of "virtual showrooms" like the Grupo Phoenix one.

The Grupo Phoenix Virtual Showroom, Innovation Lab and Auditorium were created by the Mytaverse team using technologies such as Epic's Unreal Engine 4, PureWeb pixel streaming and AWS cloud computing to ensure a fully agile and scalable experience. The Mytaverse hardware-agnostic approach enables users from anywhere to enter through only a browser on their PC or Mac without the need for bulky and expensive VR goggles or other accessories.

"We are always thinking outside the box, and this is not limited to just packaging. It is important to be at the forefront of technology in order to be leaders in innovation. Our team and clients have loved the immersive collaborative experience of our Mytaverse," explained Carlos Tapias, USA Country Manager Grupo Phoenix at Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Using the 24/7 and always open for business approach, supported by the existence of the three-dimensional digital showroom, Mytaverse is able to help Grupo Phoenix maintain its strategic advantage in not only ensuring existing customer satisfaction; but also for growing sales.

As demand for more hybrid and mixed reality platforms increases, the Grupo Phoenix and Mytaverse collaboration will serve as a perfect demonstration of where the future can take us.

ABOUT THE MYTAVERSE

Founded in 2020, GathR Virtual Studios, Inc., created Mytaverse to meet demand for hybrid and augmented reality meetings and workspaces. As a fully immersive platform using Epic Games Unreal Engine 4 and PurWeb pixel streaming, Mytaverse offers dynamic experiences for business, job simulations, education and more. The hardware-agnostic approach enables users from anywhere to enter through only a browser on their PC or Mac. Next up is the mobile version further strengthening the commitment to from anywhere, anytime.

