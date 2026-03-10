Mytek International Inc. Brings Flexible Cooling and Air Movement Solutions to The Inspired Home Show 2026

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytek International Inc. looks forward to welcoming retailers, distributors, and home product professionals to The Inspired Home Show 2026, March 10–12 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors are invited to experience the company's latest air movement and portable cooling innovations at Booth N7739, where practical performance meets everyday comfort for modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Designed for modern lifestyles, Mytek's portable evaporative cooler provides quiet, energy-efficient comfort for indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. From compact personal fans to high-capacity portable coolers, Mytek delivers adaptable airflow solutions built for seasonal demand and everyday comfort.

As consumers continue rethinking how they use their living spaces — blending indoor comfort with outdoor entertaining, work-from-home routines, and multifunctional environments — demand for adaptable airflow solutions continues to grow. Mytek's newest lineup reflects this shift, offering retailers dependable, easy-to-merchandise products designed to support seasonal demand while remaining useful year-round.

Among the featured products are the 3399 60L Portable Evaporative Air Cooler and 3204 45L Portable Evaporative Air Cooler, both designed to provide energy-efficient cooling for patios, garages, workshops, and shared living spaces where traditional air conditioning may not always be practical. Built for mobility and straightforward setup, these models allow consumers to bring comfort exactly where it's needed, from outdoor gatherings to everyday home projects.

The 3409 20-inch 2-in-1 High Velocity Air Circulator expands airflow versatility by improving air movement across larger rooms and transitional spaces while supporting energy efficiency. Compact solutions such as the 3199 9-inch Table Fan offer targeted cooling ideal for desks, dorm rooms, and small apartments, while the 3405 18-inch Stand Fan and 3197 16-inch Stand Fan provide adjustable airflow designed for reliable everyday use.

For shoppers seeking stronger performance, the 3414 Multifunctional Industrial Fan bridges residential and professional applications, delivering powerful airflow suited for garages, workshops, and outdoor entertaining areas where durability matters just as much as comfort.

Throughout the exhibition, the Mytek International team will connect directly with buyers and distributors interested in strengthening seasonal assortments and identifying dependable airflow solutions aligned with changing consumer needs. Visitors can experience live product demonstrations highlighting portability, easy setup, and dependable performance — the qualities retailers consistently look for when preparing for peak seasonal demand.

Conversations at Booth N7739 will focus on helping partners identify solutions that balance reliability, value, and merchandising flexibility, from compact countertop displays to larger cooling products designed to support peak summer demand.

As comfort continues to influence purchasing decisions across the home category, Mytek International Inc. remains committed to developing airflow solutions that simplify everyday living. By combining dependable performance with practical versatility, the company helps retailers offer customers products designed to keep spaces comfortable wherever comfort is needed most.

