MyTek Invited to Join Phoenix Business Journal Leadership Trust

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Tiller, CEO of MyTek, an Arizona-based managed IT services firm with an industry-disruptive client-first service model, has been invited to join Phoenix Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Greater Phoenix.

Tim Tiller, CEO MyTek

Tim was chosen for membership by the Phoenix Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Tim is an experienced executive with positions spanning multiple industries. His focus in leadership is on building winning teams and organizations through service fueled by love.

"Phoenix's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Tim," said Ray Schey, publisher of the Phoenix Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."

As an invited member, Tim will contribute articles to the Phoenix Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app.

"I'm honored and excited to join the Leadership Trust," said Tim. "Contributing to the knowledge base in our community as well as learning from other local leaders in this diverse and talented group is a tremendous honor."

The Phoenix Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Tim to the community and looks forward to helping him strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Phoenix business community and beyond.

