MyTelemedicine Announces LegitScript Certification

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine, a Nationwide telemedicine service provider is proud to announce that it is officially LegitScript certified. LegitScript Certification (one of only two recognized certifiers in the space) ensures telemedicine/telehealth providers are using responsible and compliant practices when it comes to the delivery of electronic online prescribing.

MyTelemedicine's Chief Security Officer, Alex Trican, who led the effort: "LegitScript certification is a natural complement to our Surescripts-certified E-Prescribing platform. It further reinforces the kind of safe and compliant experience we've built here at MyTelemedicine. Anyone doing due diligence for their future or existing telehealth provider should have these two at the top of their checklist."

The certification demonstrates that MyTelemedicine complies with LegitScript's standards, which help ensure transparency and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Trican said of the process, "It came as no surprise that the certification process had very stringent regulatory controls and qualification standards. Nevertheless, the ease with which we received the LegitScript certification is a strong confirmation of the team's quality and commitment to healthcare compliance."

A recent report from The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy indicates 95% of online prescription providers operate using questionable or illegal practices. Meanwhile, prescription drug abuse continues to rise, with an estimated 18 million Americans misusing such medications at least once in the past year.

MyTelemedicine provides trusted 24/7/365 access to Physicians nationwide via their Access a Doctor mobile app. Physicians can perform on-demand virtual medical consultations with members anywhere via telephone and video technology. Patients receive advice, recommendations, and a diagnosis for common acute illnesses, which may include a prescription which is electronically sent to the pharmacy of their choice.

To learn more about MyTelemedicine, visit www.mytelemedicine.com

About Us

MyTelemedicine is a Digital Healthcare Technology company that developed a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform built in the IBM Cloud that allows healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely. Our Advanced API technology allows third parties to integrate and offer a customized telemedicine experience to support their brand identity. Physicians can perform on-demand consultations with members anywhere via telephone and video technology. Patients receive advice, recommendations, and a diagnosis, which may include a prescription for common illnesses. For more information please visit www.mytelemedicine.com .

