'Mythbusters' Build Team to Keynote Plex Systems' PowerPlex

Down the Rabbit Hole

Mythbusters™ alumni Tory Belleci, Kari Byron and Grant Imahara use their trademark methods to demonstrate the hidden science in everything from jailbreaks to superpower technology and famous heists. Their live presentation will feature experiments, builds and tests to investigate and demonstrate some of their favorite stories from "Mythbusters™" as well as more recent adventures.

PowerPlex 2018

PowerPlex is Plex Systems' annual user conference, which brings together more than 1,000 manufacturing technology leaders to focus on the many ways cloud ERP, MES, IIoT and manufacturing solutions are transforming products, businesses, and industries. PowerPlex 2018 is May 14-17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from more than 90 sessions featuring over 100 Plex customer presentations, Plex product leaders and other industry experts. Learn more and register for PowerPlex 2018 here.

