MYTHERESA & FLAMINGO ESTATE HAVE JOINED FORCES AGAIN TO BRING 'THE RAILROAD RACETRACK' TO EAST HAMPTON; AN IMMERSIVE PHYSICAL LUXURY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The space's design takes cues from the building's past, riffing on racetrack motifs. The store's central feature is a miniature racetrack garden, equipped with race cars and Mytheresa products; other highlights include custom-fabricated arena seating, a game room installed with racing video games, and a VIP lounge where clients can relax and browse fantastic product. Clients are also able to make private shopping appointments with Mytheresa personal shoppers. Mytheresa's products on display include exclusives from brands including Toteme, Khaite, Valentino, Etro, Dries Van Noten and Missoni.

Located in East Hampton — across the street from the railway station — the pop up will be bathed in bright lilac and bold Mytheresa yellow, visible from the train. In addition to the venue itself, daily programming offers customers unique, full-bodied experiences, ranging from special product customization with brands like Etro, Missoni and Savette and energy readings with a healer, to cocktails & in-person shopping with some of your favorite designers. The luxury car brand, Porsche, is also coming on board this year as an official sponsor and it will display its new all-electric SUV, the Macan, and offer test drives in its all-electric sedan, the Taycan.

Heather Kaminetsky, President of North America for Mytheresa spoke on the partnership; "Returning to East Hampton with a physical experiential store, together with Flamingo Estate, felt like the perfect moment to further bring this wonderful partnership to life. We create a community for luxury enthusiasts and bring our customers another creative and truly luxury immersive shopping experience - one that allows us to surprise and delight our customers throughout the summer and to bring our curated offering to them in a more physical way."

"We're thrilled to return to the Hamptons with Mytheresa. They've been such an incredible partner, and we're delighted to bring back all the magic of last summer. We'll be back at the same location in the heart of East Hampton, but everything else is all new, with plenty of surprises in store all summer," Richard Christiansen, Founder and Creative Director of Flamingo Estate, said of the pop-up.

Starting June 28th, the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Summer Railroad Racetrack will be open Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am to 6pm EST. Dedicated programming will also take place throughout the season with timings to come.

Details for Summer Pop-Up Shop:

11am to 6pm Thursday - Sunday

Thursday - Sunday June 28 to August 18 Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Location 9 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platform shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Saint Laurent, The Row, Tom Ford, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22). ( https://investors.mytheresa.com ).

ABOUT FLAMINGO ESTATE

Settled in the 1940s high atop the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate throughout its history has been a hedonistic enclave of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies — a secret haven for wild alchemy in the City of Angels. Now, Flamingo Estate is the home of Richard Christiansen, and, in the spirit of its origins, a radical celebration of pleasure from the garden. We carefully cultivate Mother Nature's wildest, most precious gifts, at a time when we need them most. Championing the idea that Mother Nature is the last great luxury house, and sourcing rare ingredients from over 100 biodynamic farms. Instead of commodity ingredients, our goal is to get as close to the raw, natural material as possible, and to be able to trace each ingredient back to the farmer who planted it. Creating nutrient-dense rituals for daily pleasure, with Mother Nature as the guide.

