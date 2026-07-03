Mytheresa Launches Mytheresa Out East, a Bespoke Mobile Boutique Experience in the Hamptons This Summer

From June 30 through August 6, a fully customized Airstream will travel throughout the Hamptons, making stops at some of the region's most sought-after beaches, hotels, wineries, restaurants, and cultural destinations. Hauled by a Storm Blue R1T from exclusive vehicle Rivian, the activation offers a new way for clients to engage with the Mytheresa brand throughout the season. Private shopping appointments for top clients will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while Thursdays will be open to the public through walk-ins and on-site registration.

Inside, guests will discover a curated edit of summer-ready fashion and accessories presented in a thoughtfully designed space furnished in partnership with Lulu and Georgia. Private appointments will feature refreshments from Saratoga Spring Water, while each client will receive a bespoke floral arrangement presented in a Ginori 1735 vase as part of an exclusive gifting experience. Throughout the summer, the mobile boutique will make appearances at select Hamptons destinations, including The Hedges Inn, Topping Rose House, Wölffer Estate Vineyard , and Montauk Yacht Club.

"At Mytheresa, we are constantly exploring new ways to connect with our clients through exceptional service and meaningful experiences," said Carly Rosenberg, President of North America. "Mytheresa Out East brings our world directly to the Hamptons, allowing us to offer a highly personalized shopping experience in select iconic Hamptons destinations."

Blending mobility with elevated service, Mytheresa Out East reimagines the traditional storefront through a more personal, experience-led approach to luxury retail.

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SOURCE Mytheresa