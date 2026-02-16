Mytheresa and Khaite hosted an intimate Valentine's Day cocktail at the iconic Bemelmans Bar in New York City

Mytheresa

Feb 16, 2026, 09:39 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Khaite and Mytheresa presented Hamilton Leithauser: Live at the Carlyle --- an intimate Valentine's Day cocktail at the iconic Bemelman's Bar in New York City, following the brand's Fall/Winter 2026 show. Guests enjoyed Clase Azul espresso martinis alongside Osciete caviar with lemon creme fraiche, shrimp cocktail with brandied cocktail sauce, and grilled vegetable skewers.

In attendance at the celebration was Chloe Malle, Cristin Milioti, Gemma Chan, Hari Nef, Jenna Lyons, Julianne Hough, Kazuha, Louisa Jacobsen, Naomi Watts, Sarah Ball, Sarah Pidgeon, Tina Leung, and Virginia Smith.

Please credit all images: Mytheresa x Khaite
Photographer: Rommel Demano, Bre Johnson, BFA

Event Imagery & Video
Event images: https://we.tl/t-h7rFH3Ohwr
Event video: https://we.tl/t-Qct3T6fWXk 

Mytheresa PR Contact: [email protected]

Mytheresa is a leading luxury multi-brand digital platform. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. Mytheresa is part of LuxExperience, the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and reported €988.5 million GMV in fiscal year 2025.

