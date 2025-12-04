Mytheresa and Hani's Bakery Partner for an Immersive Holiday Gift Shop Experience in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury multi-brand digital platform Mytheresa, and Hani's, the cult-favorite Manhattan destination for delightful baked goods, are coming together to create the ultimate destination for holiday gifting. Opening December 4–14, 2025 at 764 Madison Avenue, the Mytheresa x Hani's Holiday Gift Shop invites guests to step into a world where the nostalgia of festive sweets meets the sophistication of high fashion.

Designed as a whimsical bakery-meets-boutique, the immersive experience celebrates the art of gifting through a multisensory journey that delights every sense. Guests will be surrounded by beautiful freshly-baked treats while discovering Mytheresa's curated selection of the finest luxury gifts — from accessories, fine-jewelry, home decor to the season's most sought-after luxury fashion.

Hani's Bakery will present a curated menu of sweets, including brownies, cakes, tarts and pies. Expect tins overflowing with dainty cookies, beautifully wrapped bundt cakes and other giftable items, offered alongside seasonal beverages and complimentary Saratoga Water.

Throughout the space, Mytheresa's gifting curation will be woven in unexpected and delightful ways, transforming the gift shop into a luxurious, interactive holiday wonderland. Elegant Cristofle silver trays will adorn the displays, while the atmosphere is enhanced by rich soundscapes from Bang & Olufsen speakers, and furniture from Lulu & Georgia.

Open for a limited time, the Madison Avenue destination serves as both a celebration of the season and a showcase of creativity, inviting guests to shop, savor, and share in the spirit of togetherness.

764 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Open December 4–14, 2025

Daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

