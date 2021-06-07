Mythic Expands Product Lineup with New Scalable, Power-Efficient Analog Matrix Processor for Edge AI Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic, the pioneering analog AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, today introduced its new M1076 Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™) which delivers best-in-class performance, scalability, and power efficiency. To address a wider range of designs, the M1076 AMP comes in several form factors: a standalone processor; an ultra-compact PCIe M.2 card; and a PCIe card with up to 16 AMPs. The M1076 AMP can support up to 25 TOPS of AI compute in a 3W power envelope, consuming up to 10x less power than a typical SoC or GPU solution. In a 16-chip configuration, the M1076 AMP PCIe card delivers up to 400 TOPs of AI compute while consuming only 75W. The M1076 AMP has been optimized to scale from edge endpoints to server applications, addressing multiple vertical markets including smart cities, industrial applications, enterprise applications, and consumer devices.

"Mythic's groundbreaking inference solution takes AI processing and energy-efficiency to new heights," said Tim Vehling, senior vice president, product & business development at Mythic. "With its ability to scale from a compact single-chip to a powerful 16-chip PCIe card solution, the M1076 AMP makes it easier for developers to integrate powerful AI applications in a wider range of edge devices that are constrained by size, power, and thermal management challenges."

The M1076 AMP offers an unparalleled combination of performance and power-efficiency that is integrated into an ultra-compact 22mm x 30mm PCIe M.2 A+E Key card for space-constrained embedded edge AI applications. For edge AI systems that require more demanding workloads – including many streams, multiple large, deep neural networks, and higher resolutions and frame rates – a PCIe card form-factor with 16 Mythic AMPs supporting up to 400 TOPS and 1.28 billion weights in a 75W power profile can be utilized.

The M1076 AMP is ideal for video analytics workloads including object detection, classification, and depth estimation for industrial machine vision, autonomous drones, surveillance cameras, and network video recorders (NVRs) applications. The M1076 AMP can also support cutting-edge AR/VR applications with low latency human body pose estimation which is expected to drive future smart fitness, gaming, and collaborative robotics devices.

Mythic recently announced it has raised $70 million in Series C funding, bringing the company's total funding to $165.2 million. With this new round of funding the company will focus on scaling up the production of the company's solutions, investing in its technology roadmap, and increasing support for the company's growing customer base across APAC, Europe, and the U.S.

ME1076 PCIe M.2 A+E Key and MM1076 PCIe M.2 M Key cards are available for evaluation beginning in July 2021. To learn more about the M1076 AMP, ME1076, and MM1076, please visit: https://www.mythic-ai.com/products/

About Mythic

Mythic has developed a unified hardware and software platform featuring its unique Mythic Analog Compute Engine (Mythic ACE™) to deliver revolutionary power, cost, and performance that shatters digital barriers preventing AI innovation at the edge. The Mythic Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™) makes it much easier and more affordable to deploy powerful AI solutions, from the data center to the edge device. The company has raised over $165.2 million to-date and has offices in Redwood City, CA and Austin, TX.

