Mythic Protocol Announces First-Ever Riftstorm Playtest

News provided by

Mythic Protocol

14 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

Register now and take control as an elite secret operatives on 15 November 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic Protocol is poised to unveil a momentous milestone as they prepare to launch the first Riftstorm playtest on November 15 2023 on Steam. The Riftstorm team extends a special invitation to players to get an exclusive early glimpse into the game's world and the operative concepts they will soon engage with.

In Riftstorm, join forces in a co-op top-down action shooter, taking control as an elite secret operative filled with threats beyond the cosmos. Hunt down supernatural creatures and explore strange new worlds beyond our own.

Continue Reading
Riftstorm
Riftstorm

This playtest represents a crucial stage in confirming the fundamental game mechanics and the intense action experience that the development team has meticulously designed. It will also evaluate the multiplayer capabilities under stress and introduce an inaugural hero concept, Starling, with the aim of involving the community and testers in shaping the ongoing evolution of her design.

As the Riftstorm development team initiates their first open playtest sessions, their objectives revolve around examining, confirming, and refining the game's mechanical and emotional impressions towards the game core mechanics. The team is wholeheartedly committed to shape these aspects to guarantee a long-lasting gaming experience that will provide a sturdy foundation for players to delve into the realm of Riftstorm.

Features of Riftstorm:

  • Intense Roguelite Combat:
    Take control by shooting, dodging, customizing each run to your operative's strengths, and choosing your preferred playstyle. Every mythic encounter and incursion through the rifts will be different, and every fight will create new and exciting opportunities to build, experiment, and adapt.
  • Co-op PvE:
    Team up with your allies and prove that even the best operatives achieve more together in a thrilling cooperative play. Work together and survive increasingly challenging encounters to earn the best loot.
  • Instant Action, Longterm Mastery:
    Threading the line between intensity, difficulty, and mastery, Riftstorm allows you to jump in and out of the action at your own pace as you build on your skills and reflexes to master the game.
  • The Unknown Awaits:
    Arm yourself into a realm filled with myths and nightmares as you peer into the unknown. In this universe, the creatures and things of myth and nightmare are called Mythics; and those who face them on a daily basis: Operatives.

A press kit for Riftstorm can be downloaded here.

For content creators, they can play the game earlier by requesting a key on Keymailer through this link:  https://www.keymailer.co/g/games/de0f489d

Follow our socials for more updates:

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2282790/RIFTSTORM/
Website: https://www.playriftstorm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@playriftstorm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/playRIFTSTORM
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playriftstorm/
Discord: https://discord.gg/riftstorm

For PR enquiries please contact Alex Domecq, +351964751506, [email protected]

About Mythic Protocol:

Mythic Protocol is dedicated to pioneering the creation of a groundbreaking Collaborative Entertainment IP that seamlessly fuses gaming and unique storytelling through transmedia. With a visionary approach, the company's mission is to empower content creators, enhance fan participation, and imbue player interactions with significant impact in a constantly evolving universe. The company's leading product, the action-packed RPG roguelite known as Riftstorm with procedurally generated dungeons, and cooperative gameplay, embodying their unwavering commitment to both the intrinsic and extrinsic aspects of gaming.

SOURCE Mythic Protocol

Also from this source

Mythic Protocol Raises $6.5 million Seed Round Amidst Bear Market to Build the World First: Collaborative Entertainment

Mythic Protocol Raises $6.5 million Seed Round Amidst Bear Market to Build the World First: Collaborative Entertainment

Mythic Protocol officially closes an oversubscribed $6.5M seed round co-led by Shima Capital, prominent Web 3 Fund led by Yida Gao. Joined by Alpha...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.