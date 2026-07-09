Mythics and Celonis Join Forces to Accelerate AI-Driven Oracle Transformations

Combining process intelligence, execution management, and consulting expertise to accelerate transformation, reduce costs, and enable continuous process optimization.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a leading Oracle systems integrator and consulting firm, announced a strategic partnership with Celonis, the global leader in process intelligence. Together, the companies will help organizations eliminate process inefficiencies, reduce operational costs, and accelerate Oracle Cloud transformations by replacing assumption-based decision-making with real-time, data-driven insights.

As organizations accelerate their move to Oracle Cloud Applications, many lack visibility into how their business processes actually operate. Traditional discovery methods—reliant on interviews and assumptions—often miss hidden inefficiencies, leading to delays, cost overruns, and suboptimal transformation outcomes.

Through this partnership, Mythics and Celonis are redefining how enterprise transformations begin and how value is realized.

"At Mythics, we believe modernization should be more than a technology migration, it should be a business transformation," said Doug Altamura, Chief Strategy Officer, Mythics. "Our partnership with Celonis empowers organizations to uncover process inefficiencies, operational bottlenecks, and hidden complexities before they move to the cloud. By leading with process intelligence and facts rather than assumptions, we help clients modernize with confidence and avoid carrying yesterday's problems into tomorrow's platform."

By embedding Celonis into the earliest phase of its methodology, Mythics analyzes transactional data to reconstruct how business processes actually run—surfacing bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and hidden complexity before design begins. Paired with automated system discovery, this approach enables better decision-making early in the transformation lifecycle.

Beyond discovery, Celonis enables continuous process monitoring and execution, allowing organizations to identify inefficiencies, take corrective actions in real time, and sustain improvements post-transformation.

"Celonis enhances our consulting-led approach by enabling us to quantify value early, de-risk transformation, and align every engagement to measurable business outcomes," said Sundar Padmanaban, EVP, Consulting Sales & Solutions, Mythics. "This is a powerful addition to how we help customers move forward with confidence."

"Too many transformation efforts start with assumptions instead of data," said Mark Fellows, Director, Celonis. "With Celonis and Mythics together, customers can see how their business actually runs—so they can move faster, reduce risk, and unlock real value from day one."

The partnership builds on growing demand for data-driven transformation across federal, state, and local government, higher education, healthcare, and commercial enterprises—core markets for Mythics.

Together, Mythics and Celonis enable organizations to:

Gain full transparency into end-to-end business processes

Identify and eliminate bottlenecks and inefficiencies

Accelerate Oracle Cloud migrations with reduced risk

Continuously monitor and optimize processes post-transformation

To learn more, visit www.mythics.com/celonis to schedule an introductory call.

About Celonis

Celonis is the global leader in process intelligence and a key enabler of enterprise AI. Its platform uses process mining and advanced analytics to create a real-time digital twin of business operations, helping organizations understand, optimize, and automate their processes. Celonis supports thousands of enterprise customers worldwide in driving operational excellence and accelerating digital transformation.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, AI, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal, State, Local, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities, and Healthcare sectors, and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide.

For more information, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Amanda Noon

Mythics, LLC

(757) 748-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Mythics, LLC