Mythics, Inc Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc announced today that Broadsword Solutions Corporation has appraised the Mythics Emergent Group's (MEG) AgileForce Project at Maturity Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.

The MEG AgileForce Project is an agile platform by which executive management identifies, prioritizes, and refines a wide range of high-level business requirements into actionable product development and deployment efforts that enhance overall organizational capability and performance.

"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Paul Seifert, Sector President, Mythics. "Earning a Maturity Level 3 rating demonstrates and reinforces how we are dedicated to continuous improvement and take a proactive approach developing and delivering capabilities that produce great results for our Public Sector customers."

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that improve their performance. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates an organization is performing at a "defined" level, demonstrating its processes are well characterized and understood and described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, are established and improved over time.

"In conjunction with our ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, achieving a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating is a significant advancement within our strategic Corporate Compliance Program," said James Flint, VP of Corporate Development. "We are committed to achieving the necessary certifications, attestations, and audit reports that demonstrate compliance with industry standards and Public Sector regulations and mandates."

CMMI Institute the global leader in advancing best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute promises to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber maturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in various industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success by adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

About Mythics, Inc

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

