Mythics, Inc. Awarded DHS EFiMS IDIQ Contract

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc., an award-winning Oracle Service and Sell Partner of over 20 years, announced today they were awarded a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Enterprise Financial Management Software (EFiMS) contract for Oracle products and services. Oracle offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications and platform services. Mythics was one of three awardees and is the only supplier of Oracle on the contract. EFiMS will support integrated financial management, procurement, and asset management operations across the department.

"Mythics has supported DHS since 2004, providing Oracle products and services to all component agencies. The award of EFiMS is a triumph for DHS, as the culmination of years of work, dedicated to modernization efforts," stated Matt Perron, Mythics Vice President. "We are thankful for the opportunity this award provides, proud of the confidence that DHS has in our team and look forward to supporting the mission for years to come."

The DHS EFiMS contract is a 20-year IDIQ with a $3 billion ceiling value. EFiMS will enable streamlining and standardization of DHS systems for current and future needs. Mythics will provide Oracle E-Business Suite Applications, Oracle Software as a Service (SaaS), and Ancillary Supporting Oracle Core Technology to help unify the DHS financial systems.

