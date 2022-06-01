Mythics, Inc. Awarded E&I's New Partner of the Year Award

Mythics, Inc. named one of E&I's 13th Annual Business Partner Award winners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc., was awarded the E&I New Partner of the Year award for 2022. These awards are presented to contracted suppliers at E&I Cooperative Services who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to E&I's higher education and K-12 membership community. Nominees for the E&I awards were evaluated based on contract utilization, member purchases, new member acquisition, programs and level of service provided to members, and member satisfaction.

"Since launching our contract in 2019, the Mythics team has risen to the occasion not only in partnering with E&I, but in being a trusted provider of Oracle solutions to our members, helping them navigate all opportunities for Oracle," said Keith Fowlkes, VP, Technology at E&I.

The Mythics team has successfully assisted E&I members with the transition to Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud infrastructure and navigating their Oracle licenses and support options.

"Mythics is honored to receive the E&I New Partner of the Year Award," said John Iuliano, Mythics Vice President, Strategic Markets Sales. "We are proud of our expanding partnership with E&I and supporting member institutions to maximize their Oracle investments."

A bout Mythics, Inc.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

