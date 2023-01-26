Mythics, Inc. Partners with The Northwest Regional Data Center (NWRDC) to provide the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc., an award-winning Oracle Service and Sell Partner of over 20 years, is pleased to partner the Northwest Regional Data Center (NWRDC) to provide the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) service offerings within the state of Florida.

NWRDC has served public and not-for-profit entities for over forty-five years and is one of Florida's leading computing providers for government and educational communities. Their status as an auxiliary of Florida State University allows public entities to contract directly with them for several IT support solutions without engaging in a lengthy procurement bid process.

"This partnership has been in the works for a while and we're so excited to be able to work with NWRDC to make Oracle Cloud Infrastructure accessible to our current and prospective customers within the state of Florida," said Nick Psimas, Mythics Vice President of Strategic Markets.

Public sector agencies are embracing the cloud to reduce costs while maintaining service levels for employees and citizens, to process and analyze ever-growing volumes of data to support policies and implementations for better security.

"NWRDC is very pleased to announce our new partnership with Mythics and Oracle. This is a great addition to our service catalog, expanding our team of world-class cloud service providers," said Tim Brown, Assistant Vice President for ITS: NWRDC& FLVC.

To learn more about what services are being offered, contact Nick Psimas, Executive Sponsor at [email protected].

About Mythics, Inc.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

