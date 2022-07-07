Mythics, Inc Ranks in the Top 50 Largest Government Contractors for 2022

The Top 100 welcomes new entrants each year and showcase the resiliency of established federal contractors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc™, an award-winning Oracle systems integrator located in Virginia Beach, VA, ranked number 48 in the Top 100 Largest Government Contractors for 2022, according to Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings.

Each year, Washington Technology ranks the largest federal contractors, which showcases a market of continuous change as companies grow and adapt. The rankings show more than the contract dollars going to the company but highlights the businesses that have continued to evolve and adapt amidst the current as the ones who are most successful. It acknowledges new candidates that enter the rankings and emphasizes established companies that continue to thrive.

"As we continue to look to the future for what's to come for Mythics, we're constantly thinking about how we can stay ahead of the competition, keep our business on the cutting edge and continue to adapt our solution offerings to match our customer's needs," said Paul Seifert, Mythics Sector President. "This ranking is a testament of our employees' dedication and their willingness to adapt and embrace change."

This is Mythics' 12th consecutive year in the Top 100 Rankings, and our 7th year being ranked in the Top 50.

This is Mythics' 12th consecutive year in the Top 100 Rankings, and our 7th year being ranked in the Top 50.

About Mythics, Inc.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

