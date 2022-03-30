Mythics' Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Achieves ISO Standard Certification

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc. announced today that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has achieved certification against the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems standard by G-CERTI Co., Ltd.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates that Mythics has invested in the people, processes, technology, and an independent assessment to help protect and ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all its corporate data.

"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Mythics VP of Information Technology, Thomas Zell. "It validates that our controls, protocols, and processes are aligned with international security standards. In addition, this certification will provide further assurance to our customers when evaluating our information security posture."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the organization's context. It also includes provisions for assessing and treating information security risks tailored to the organization's needs.

"We have already achieved a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating and certified our Quality Management System to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Obtaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is another significant milestone within our strategic Corporate Compliance Program," said VP of Corporate Development, James Flint. "We are committed to achieving the necessary certifications, attestations, and audit reports that demonstrate compliance with our industry's standards and regulations."

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide.

