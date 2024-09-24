Mythics, LLC Acquires Technology Resale Division of Three Wire Systems to Expand Portfolio within Emergent, LLC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, the parent company of Emergent, LLC announced today that they have acquired the technology resale business of Three Wire Systems, a leader in innovative and efficient technology solutions to Federal government agencies. They will join Emergent, LLC to expand their portfolio of cloud, open-source, and security centric technology offerings. Emergent has been in business since 2006 as a value-added reseller and solution provider in the Public Sector, and currently has deep-rooted relationships with various technology manufacturers, including Red Hat and Adobe.

"Joining Emergent made sense. We are perfectly aligned with our audience, experience and expertise and the opportunities ahead of us to make a great impact in the Public Sector are expansive," said James Ebeler, Managing Director and CTO at Three Wire. "Together, we'll turn shared goals into outstanding results and make a real impact!"

Three Wire Systems technology resale business was established in 2006, with a goal of bringing together innovation and cutting-edge technology to solve the government's biggest challenges. the Three Wire Systems technology business partners with a myriad of technology organizations, such as Dell, Broadcom, Zscaler, Ping among others, to offer third party innovative solutions that deliver impactful transformations for Government customers.

"Their company has established a great history of success and expertise in the federal technology space. Adding their experience and relationships with additional technology manufacturers serves as a great compliment to the portfolio of business we've created here at Emergent," said Shane Smutz, President of Emergent. "I'm looking forward to having James and the team join Emergent and see how these two talented teams can join together to expand the possibilities for the future."

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Emergent, and its parent company, Mythics, as it is their landmark acquisition under new ownership. Mythics and Emergent were purchased by One Equity Partners in December of 2022, with the goal of growing the organization through expansion of their product portfolio and services capabilities.

About Emergent



Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Customers capitalize on a streamlined, cost-effective procurement process by leveraging pre-competed, pre-negotiated contract portfolios such as GSA, SEWP V, OMNIA Partners, and agency-specific contract vehicles. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Three Wire Systems

Three Wire Systems is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to provide care coordination when and where it matters most with efficient technology solutions. Three Wire System's care concierge service team, MyAdvisor, provides holistic wrap around care to both individuals and families, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, referral management, crisis intervention, financial literacy, and career development. MyAdvisor also includes a digital service offering, which provides mission- critical technology services tailored and customized to the development of operational teams and diverse portfolios of web-based applications.

SOURCE Emergent, LLC