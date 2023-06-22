Mythics, LLC Announces Partnership with Virginia Wesleyan University for Oracle Student Cloud Implementation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics LLC, an award-winning member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, systems integrator, managed services provider and value-added reseller, is pleased to announce that Virginia Wesleyan University has elected to invest in Oracle Fusion Student Management Cloud Service for their continued business process improvement.

Mythics has been recognized as an industry leader and has won numerous awards for its exceptional service and expertise in Oracle technologies. Mythics is proud to be a part of Virginia Wesleyan University's transformational journey and to help support the University's effort to become a leader in Cloud technology.

"We see Oracle Student Cloud as a transformational leap to a cloud-native solution that will benefit our faculty and students far into the future," said Greg Skinner, Chief Information Officer at Virginia Wesleyan University. "The Oracle Higher Education Team also impressed us as their team values our partnership as an early adopter and is driven to develop a robust student solution."

Virginia Wesleyan University initially selected Oracle and Mythics as their partners in the summer of 2022 to transform their Finance and Human Resources operations leveraging Oracle Fusion ERP and HCM Cloud. The University's decision to invest in Oracle Fusion Student Management Cloud Service is a testament to the success of this partnership and the value that Mythics LLC and Oracle bring to their clients.

"It has been a pleasure working with Greg and the entire Virginia Wesleyan University team. Virginia Wesleyan has proven to be a very innovative, forward-thinking University and we are excited about the transformational efforts that are taking place, putting Virginia Wesleyan on the leading edge of Cloud technology. The addition of Oracle Student Management Cloud, in conjunction with Oracle Fusion ERP and HCM Cloud, will help further support both the students and staff now and in the future," said Laura Scearce, National Sales Director at Mythics. "We're excited to be helping support the effort, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with Virginia Wesleyan University."

Oracle Student Management Cloud is a powerful solution that allows educators to shape the future of higher education while being confident in their ability to deliver an exceptional student experience. Mythics LLC is committed to helping clients like Virginia Wesleyan University leverage the full potential of Oracle Cloud solutions to achieve their business objectives and drive innovation.

To learn more about how Mythics can help you with your Cloud Modernization goals, visit mythics.com

About Mythics, LLC.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

