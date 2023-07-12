Mythics LLC, Ranks in the Top 100 for Largest Government Contractors for 13th Consecutive Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics LLC, a leading systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and value-added reseller, has been ranked number 53. in the Top 100 Largest Government Contractors for 2023, according to Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings.

As a tenured member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and an award-winning company, Mythics has continued to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing market, making it one of the most successful businesses in the industry. Each year, Washington Technology ranks the largest federal contractors, which showcases a market of continuous change as companies grow and adapt. The rankings show more than the contract dollars going to the company but highlights the businesses that have continued to evolve and adapt amidst the current as the ones who are most successful. It acknowledges new candidates that enter the rankings and emphasizes established companies that continue to thrive.

"We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by anticipating the future needs of our public sector customers, expanding our capabilities and challenging ourselves to innovate whenever possible," said Paul Seifert, Chief Executive Officer at Mythics. "Our corporate focus on assisting customers with their digital modernization efforts continues to drive our success and this ranking is a clear indication of the adaptability of our business, along with a dedicated group of our employees to position us an industry leader."

Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings showcase the largest federal contractors, highlighting the companies that have continued to thrive amidst the current market conditions. The rankings not only show the contract dollars going to the company but also acknowledge the businesses that have adapted and evolved to stay ahead of the competition. This is Mythics' 13th consecutive year in the Top 100 Rankings.

