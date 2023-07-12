Mythics LLC, Ranks in the Top 100 for Largest Government Contractors for 13th Consecutive Year

News provided by

Mythics LLC

12 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics LLC, a leading systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and value-added reseller, has been ranked number 53. in the Top 100 Largest Government Contractors for 2023, according to Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings.  

Continue Reading
Logo
Logo

As a tenured member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and an award-winning company, Mythics has continued to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing market, making it one of the most successful businesses in the industry. Each year, Washington Technology ranks the largest federal contractors, which showcases a market of continuous change as companies grow and adapt. The rankings show more than the contract dollars going to the company but highlights the businesses that have continued to evolve and adapt amidst the current as the ones who are most successful. It acknowledges new candidates that enter the rankings and emphasizes established companies that continue to thrive. 

"We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by anticipating the future needs of our public sector customers, expanding our capabilities and challenging ourselves to innovate whenever possible," said Paul Seifert, Chief Executive Officer at Mythics. "Our corporate focus on assisting customers with their digital modernization efforts continues to drive our success and this ranking is a clear indication of the adaptability of our business, along with a dedicated group of our employees to position us an industry leader." 

Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings showcase the largest federal contractors, highlighting the companies that have continued to thrive amidst the current market conditions. The rankings not only show the contract dollars going to the company but also acknowledge the businesses that have adapted and evolved to stay ahead of the competition. This is Mythics' 13th consecutive year in the Top 100 Rankings. 

To learn more about the solutions we offer or to get a quote, reach out to the experts at Mythics by emailing [email protected]

About Mythics, LLC. 

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

Contact Information 
Amanda Noon 
Mythics, LLC 
(757) 748-3984
[email protected]   

SOURCE Mythics LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.