Mythics Named One of the "Best Places to Work" For an Eighth Consecutive Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, an elite member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and an award-winning systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and value-added reseller, was recently named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Mythics has received this honor.

Best Places to Work 2023

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefitting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies, and Mythics ranked within the top 10, landing at #8.

"We've built something really special here at Mythics," said Paul Seifert, CEO of Mythics, LLC. "Winning this award 8 years in a row demonstrates not just our commitment to our employees, but they're response to the steps we've taken to build a company you can be proud to work for. It's a team effort, and I consider it an honor and privilege to lead this team."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings were announced at the Best Places to Work luncheon event on February 2.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit http://www.bestplacestoworkva.com

About Mythics, LLC.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Amanda Noon

Mythics, LLC

(757) 748-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Mythics, LLC