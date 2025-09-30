Mythics' Strategic Acquisitions Amplify Cloud-Powered, AI-Driven Transformation at Oracle AI World

Mythics, LLC presents as a Gold Level Sponsor for Oracle's 2025 AI World event in Las Vegas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, a leading provider of cloud migration services and an Oracle partner located in Virginia Beach, VA, will be a Gold level sponsor at this year's Oracle AI World event. The premier conference features the latest breakthroughs in AI, cloud infrastructure and applications from October 13-16 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. After multiple acquisitions this year, Mythics is excited to present its Oracle expertise across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS technologies.

"Oracle's flagship event will showcase their commitment to AI innovation and industry leadership," said Paul Seifert, Chief Executive Officer, Mythics. "For Mythics, Oracle AI World 2025 is an opportunity to highlight how our recent acquisitions of SmartERP and SpearMC have expanded our capabilities across the full Oracle stack. Together, we're reshaping enterprise transformation and building partnerships that define the next era of growth."

As a part of Oracle AI World 2025, Mythics is proud to showcase their expanded capabilities through multiple speaking sessions alongside Oracle experts, industry colleagues, and customers. These sessions will spotlight the latest trends, innovations, and real-world applications of cloud and AI technologies. Drawing on deep expertise across the full Oracle stack, our team will share practical strategies and success stories that help organizations harness the cloud to drive efficiency, agility, and measurable impact.

How the University of San Diego Uses Oracle EPM to See Year-End Early - [THR3853]

Cloud-Powered Campuses: Banner to OCI Transformation Stories –[PAN3814]

Database, Observability and AI—Stories You Haven't Heard –[PAN3676]

Learn How OCI Enables DevSecOps, Allowing You to Secure and Speed Up Development – [LRN2099]

Facing Rising Costs? Migrate to Oracle Virtualization – [PAN3084]

Reduce Complexity by Leveraging AI with Your EBS System – [THR2104]

"Our brand is built on innovation, quality, and trust—and Oracle AI World is where that leadership shows," said Marcus Bode, Chief Marketing Officer, Mythics. "Backed by the combined strengths of SmartERP and SpearMC, Mythics is positioned to help customers harness transformational technology across the full Oracle stack delivering secure, scalable results across industries."

Beyond our speaking sessions, we invite you to stop by the Mythics booth (#4027) to meet with our experts firsthand. Join us in Las Vegas to see how we're shaping the future of cloud and AI—modernizing IT across industries and helping organizations achieve what's next.

To learn more about how the Mythics experts can modernize your cloud journey, or to sign up to meet with Mythics during this year's AI World event, visit www.info.mythics.com/ai_world

Mythics brings together three of the most trusted Oracle partners—Mythics, SpearMC, and SmartERP—to bring you one expert partner across the full Oracle stack - SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and on-premise. From strategy and software licensing to implementation, managed services, and training, Mythics delivers true end-to-end Oracle solutions. Recognized by Oracle as a trusted partner, Mythics combines deep expertise, national scale, and a decades-long track record to deliver outcomes with precision and reliability. We serve a diverse range of industries—including public sector, healthcare, higher education, and commercial enterprises, with a proven ability to navigate mission critical, highly regulated environments. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

