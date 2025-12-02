Mythos AI Launches MNAV, a Full Speed Self Driving Autonomy System Purpose Built for Unmanned Vessels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythos AI today announced the launch of MNAV, its next generation self driving autonomy system designed specifically for unmanned surface vessels. MNAV is engineered for high speed, long range, and mission critical operations, and reflects years of real world testing in major waterways supported by a large body of proprietary data.

Mythos AI Launches MNAV, Setting the First Autonomy Benchmark for Congested-Waterway and Blue-Water USV Operations.

MNAV is already deployed on customer USVs and recently completed 550 miles of fully autonomous blue water navigation at sustained speeds between 15 and 25 knots. The system is being prepared for deployment on a diverse range of unmanned platforms from 16 foot vessels to 190 foot vessels, demonstrating its ability to scale from small tactical USVs to large commercial and defense craft.

Proven Real World Performance

Mythos AI's autonomy stack has achieved industry leading operational maturity, including:

13,000 miles logged in full autonomy in congested waterways

More than 15,000 vessel interactions executed in full COLREGS compliance

Reliable performance from idle to 35 knots

These milestones underscore MNAV's readiness to support mission execution across defense, commercial, port, and research operations.

A Complete Autonomy Architecture for USVs

MNAV delivers a comprehensive autonomy stack that includes:

High Fidelity Tracking and Prediction

Its multi-vessel target tracking system integrates historical motion, sensor fusion, and learned vessel behaviors to reliably predict the intent and trajectories of nearby traffic and shares them with all other fleet vessels.

Intelligent Planning and Decision Making

The behavior planner generates safe and COLREGS compliant maneuvers for all encounter types and adapts dynamically to vessel characteristics, environmental conditions, and mission constraints.

Intuitive Multi Vessel Command and Control

The MVIZ C2 console enables MNAV operators to plan missions, oversee autonomy decisions, and manage multiple unmanned vessels with clear visualizations and predictive tools. It includes advanced incident reconstruction capabilities that far exceed traditional VDR systems.

Built for Operational Use Across Maritime Missions

MNAV enables a broad range of unmanned operations including hydrographic survey, reconnaissance, port operations, offshore logistics, scientific research, and inland waterway missions. The system integrates with both modern and legacy hardware, learns vessel specific dynamics, and adapts across a fleet that ranges from compact USVs to large unmanned platforms.

Advancing the Future of Unmanned Maritime Operations

"With MNAV we are delivering the most advanced self-driving capability available for unmanned vessels," said Geoff Douglass, CEO of Mythos AI. "Our system has matured through thousands of real world miles in North America's busiest waterways, and it has now demonstrated reliable high speed autonomy in blue water conditions. This marks a major advancement for the unmanned maritime sector. It establishes the first true dock to mission to dock capability, which removes a critical bottleneck that has limited scale for operators."

About Mythos AI

Mythos AI builds autonomy, perception, and navigation intelligence for unmanned and autonomous maritime systems. The company operates real autonomous vessels in major ports and shipping channels and partners with commercial operators, defense organizations, and vessel manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at www.mythos-ai.com.

