myTomorrows and the CureLGMD2i Foundation Partner to Ease Access to Clinical Trials for Patients with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced a new partnership with the CureLGMD2i Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to spread awareness, provide advocacy, and raise funds to research and support patients suffering from Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). Under the new partnership, CureLGMD2i will leverage myTomorrows' extensive search engine of ongoing clinical trials to provide patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals with up-to-date, accessible information about pre-approval treatments that may be relevant to them, as well as support while engaging with these treatments.

LGMD2I/R9 is a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, a group of progressively debilitating diseases that cause profound muscle wasting and weakness. LGMD2I/R9 mainly affects the shoulder, thigh and hip muscles, and patients suffering from the disease are at a higher risk of cardiovascular, respiratory and overall mobility challenges. With no cure currently available for LGMD2I/R9, it is imperative for patients to stay well-informed about their treatment options, particularly clinical trials, which are often challenging to find, understand, and navigate.

The new partnership will help to raise awareness of potential treatment options among LGMD2I/R9 patients, their families and healthcare providers (HCPs), while also easing the process of identifying and understanding existing clinical trial options. Patients and physicians will be able to easily use myTomorrows' search engine of worldwide clinical trials to search for relevant LGMD2I/R9 pre-approval treatment options. myTomorrows' expert patient navigators will help to demystify the complex terminology around clinical trials and support patients and their loved ones throughout the process, enabling them to make the most informed decisions possible about their treatment.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CureLGMD2i to help raise awareness of clinical trials among patients with LGMD2I/R9, their loved ones, and the physicians who treat them," said Dr. Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "This collaboration advances our commitment to empowering patients and HCPs with confidence and knowledge throughout their treatment journeys. As the biopharma industry increasingly seeks to develop further treatments for this genetic disease, we will continue to ensure that those affected are armed with the up-to-date information they need to make the decisions that suit them best."

"Our vision is a future where individuals affected by this rare disease can receive early treatment and live unburdened by its challenges," said Kelly Brazzo, CEO and co-founder of CureLGMD2i. "We look forward to continuing to further this mission with the help of myTomorrows, providing support for our community of patients and their families and enhancing their ability to access and utilize pre-approval treatment options."

Patients, their caregivers, and physicians can learn more about available clinical trials for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 here.

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enables a comprehensive search of clinical trials databases worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries to date.

www.mytomorrows.com

myTomorrows media contact:

Ben Crome

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 336 4922

About CureLGMD2i:

The CureLGMD2i Foundation was created by the Brazzo Family when their daughter, Samantha, was diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 at the age of two. At that time, there were no FDA approved therapies for LGMD2I/R9. They created this 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization (formerly known as The Samantha J. Brazzo Foundation) with a mission to spread awareness, provide advocacy for the patient community, and to raise funds to support research for LGMD2I/R9.

CureLGMD2i media contact:

Kelly Brazzo

[email protected]

SOURCE myTomorrows