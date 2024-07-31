myTomorrows Appoints AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Iskra Reic to its Board of Directors

Reic, who leads AstraZeneca's global Vaccines & Immune Therapies unit, will play a key advisory role as myTomorrows furthers its mission of broadening access to clinical trials and expanded access programs

AMSTERDAM, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced the appointment of a new independent director, Iskra Reic, to the company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Reic is a seasoned healthcare executive who brings decades of pharmaceutical industry leadership, strong product development and global commercialization expertise. In her 23 years at AstraZeneca, she has held a variety of global leadership roles, including leading the Europe and Canada business, and has served on the Senior Executive Team since 2017. She currently oversees AstraZeneca's global vaccines and immune therapies pipeline and portfolio, including research and development, medical affairs, and commercial operations. In 2020, she joined the Steering Committee for the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience, a non-profit, global collaboration between academic, life sciences, healthcare and business groups dedicated to improving global health by building more sustainable and resilient health systems.

myTomorrows uses advanced technologies to broaden physician and patient access to clinical trials and expanded access programs (EAPs). For BioPharmaceutical companies, this helps to overcome challenges concerning patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention, and enables the collection of valuable real-world data.

"I am thrilled to join myTomorrows' Board and to work with the leadership team as the company continues to advance its ambition of breaking down barriers for physicians and their patients seeking treatment options," said Reic. "I look forward to helping the company implement its innovative approach to enhance patient health outcomes, broaden treatment options for physicians, and expedite the time-to-market for pharmaceutical companies."

"We are delighted to welcome Reic to the Board," said Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "Her world-class experience in the BioPharmaceutical industry, combined with her leadership in management and development, will be invaluable in furthering myTomorrows' goal of empowering patients through their treatment journeys with greater confidence and knowledge."

"Iskra Reic's industry experience and leadership are a great addition to our Board," said Jan van den Berg, Chairman of the Board. "Her insights and expertise will help steer myTomorrows in the next episode of growth and innovation and stay true to the commitment to patients, their loved ones, and the physicians who treat them."



Reic has a PhD in Strategy and Leadership and an International Executive MBA in Business and Leadership from the IEDC-Bled School of Management. She also holds a DMD from the Medical University of Zagreb.

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enables a comprehensive search of clinical trials databases worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries to date. www.mytomorrows.com.

