myTomorrows Appoints Industry Leader Marshall Van Beurden as New Chief Technology Officer

Van Beurden will utilize over two decades of experience in software development at companies such as Miro and Amazon Web Services to further myTomorrows' mission of harnessing technology to broaden access to clinical trials and expanded access programs.

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced the appointment of Marshall Van Beurden as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Van Beurden previously led the Enterprise Engineering team at Miro, a leading digital collaboration platform, where he both developed critical enterprise features and spearheaded the company's first AI applications. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) development center in the Netherlands. Van Beurden also served as a Senior Software Development Manager for AWS for nearly a decade, having built and led teams that launched products to enhance developer productivity worldwide.

myTomorrows uses advanced technologies to broaden physician and patient access to clinical trials and expanded access programs (EAPs). For biopharma companies, this helps to overcome challenges concerning patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention, and enables the collection of valuable Real-World Data from EAPs. In order to help healthcare professionals identify relevant clinical trials for patients to participate in, myTomorrows' LLM-powered TrialSearch AI tool collates and streamlines information about relevant trials, demonstrating the ability of technology to demystify a previously complex process.

"The myTomorrows platform has recently harnessed the power of AI to unlock new possibilities for building applications that efficiently match qualified patients with clinical trials and expanded access programs," said Marshall Van Beurden, CTO, myTomorrows. "This innovation has a profound impact, creating a virtuous cycle that improves health outcomes for patients, expands treatment options for physicians, and accelerates time-to-market for pharmaceutical companies. I'm excited to lead the technology strategy that drives these innovative outcomes."

As CTO at myTomorrows, Van Beurden will use his expertise to craft a technical strategy that helps the company reach ambitious business goals, build and nurture high-performing engineering teams, and foster an environment of innovation, collaboration, and motivation combined with a client-centric approach.

"Marshall has a wealth of experience in technical leadership and innovation, making him the perfect candidate to help us further our vision of improving health outcomes for patients, expanding treatment options for physicians, and accelerating time-to-market for pharmaceutical companies," said Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "We are excited to have him on board to develop a cutting-edge technological strategy that complements and advances myTomorrows' commitment to innovation."

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that efficiently connects patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma, supporting straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development worldwide.

