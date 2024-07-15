Mytonomy Inc. Announces Supplier Agreement with Vizient, Inc.

Vizient's Hospital Customers Gain Access to Patient Education and Engagement Cloud for Healthcare Platform

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytonomy Inc., a leader in cloud solutions for health education and engagement, announced today that it has entered into a supplier agreement with Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. The products covered under this agreement include the Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare, a software engagement platform covering over 100 conditions with over 3,000 clinical video episodes spanning the entire patient journey.

"We are pleased to offer our award-winning digital health solution to Vizient's customers. Mytonomy is an immediate value-add to procedure-oriented service lines requiring patient education in cardiology, orthopedics, OB-GYN, bariatric surgery, gastroenterology, and others. With our focus on driving high usage rates, Mytonomy helps providers substitute video automation of communication for staff time," said Vinay Bhargava, Mytonomy President and Co-founder.

Mytonomy was recently featured in a KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight report published in April 2024. Receiving an overall score of 90.5*, Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare's early data score is above average for vendor solutions in the Patient Education category.

"This contract with Vizient improves hospitals' access to our solution, which extends the care team outside the hospital's four walls. Our team's prior work experience at tech firms like Epic, Google, and Oracle makes us an ideal thought partner for health systems as they help their staff with automation strategies involving AI and content," said Bhargava.

About Mytonomy



Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD, is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for health engagement and education. Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality, evidence-based video and written education to patients and their families so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering over 100 conditions with more than 3,000 clinical video episodes, delivered via a single engagement platform spanning the entire patient journey. Mytonomy can rapidly scale across the inpatient and outpatient setting, digitizing the patient journey and helping patients transition from hospital to home. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit our website.

