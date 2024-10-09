Mytra Expands Engineering Leadership As Company Scales Breakthrough AI Robotics to Revolutionize Warehouse Operations

Tesla, Rivian, and Slack veterans join Mytra as physical industries emerge as the next innovation frontier

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytra , the company supercharging industrial productivity with first-of-its-kind three-dimensional robotics, today announced the appointment of three tech industry veterans to its leadership team, including Mike Brevoort as Principal Engineer for AI, Laurel Fullerton as Director of Electric Engineering, and Matthew Clark as Director of Structural Engineering.

Mytra's leadership expansion underscores a trend of premier employees entering the supply chain and logistics sectors as physical industries emerge as the next innovation frontier expanding jobs in the US, according to a report from Eclipse and Lightcast .

"The industrial sector is undergoing a renaissance with the chance to get in on the ground floor and build and scale new technologies that stand to make a real impact," said Ahmad Baitalmal, co-founder and CTO of Mytra. "We couldn't be more thrilled that Mike, Laurel, and Matthew are joining our team. They are among the country's best technologists and experts in their fields and will be instrumental in helping Mytra scale to meet growing market demand."

Together, Brevoort, Fullerton, and Clark bring deep experience in scaling hardware and software systems at some of the most successful and recognizable technology companies, including Tesla, Rivian, and Slack:

Mike Brevoort , Principal Engineer for AI: Brevoort brings over 25 years of experience scaling product ideas to production to Mytra, where he leads AI and Computer Vision development. Prior to Mytra, he was Chief Product Officer for Gitpod and led platform development teams at Slack, Pearson, and Lockheed Martin.

Brevoort brings over 25 years of experience scaling product ideas to production to Mytra, where he leads AI and Computer Vision development. Prior to Mytra, he was Chief Product Officer for Gitpod and led platform development teams at Slack, Pearson, and Lockheed Martin. Laurel Fullerton , Director of Electric Engineering: Fullerton leads Mytra's electrical engineering team, bringing nearly 15 years of experience from Tesla. Their background includes designing and scaling safety-critical circuits across vehicle models and heading Tesla's acclaimed traction inverter design team.

Fullerton leads Mytra's electrical engineering team, bringing nearly 15 years of experience from Tesla. Their background includes designing and scaling safety-critical circuits across vehicle models and heading Tesla's acclaimed traction inverter design team. Matthew Clark , Director of Structural Engineering: Clark oversees structural systems at Mytra and will be responsible for the development and deployment of rack products, robots, product movement, and storage. He brings more than 20 years of structural and civil engineering leadership experience across Arup and Rivian, where he led design and factory infrastructure.

The seasoned engineering leaders will spearhead R&D across AI, electrical, and structural engineering as the company scales its breakthrough robotics system to deliver automated material flow and dramatically simplified warehouse operations.

"Material flow is an unseen bedrock of our economy, but the process is still manual. At Mytra, we're working to redefine material flow by combining cutting-edge software with advanced robotics to transform the movement, storage, and retrieval of goods—efficiently, cost-effectively, and at scale," said Chris Walti, co-founder and CEO of Mytra. "Addressing this complex problem requires exceptional and diverse talent, and we're excited to have Mike, Laurel, and Matthew joining our team. Their expertise will be pivotal in scaling the next-generation Mytra system to drive value for our customers and supply chains."

The new hires follow a period of significant growth and expansion for Mytra, having recently launched with $78 million in financing through Series B and Fortune 100 customers, including deployment at select Albertsons Cos. distribution centers.

About Mytra

Mytra builds software-defined warehouse robotics solutions designed to automate the most common industrial task in logistics – moving and storing material. Mytra solves critical bottlenecks for grocers, retailers, and other warehouse-dependent organizations, including Albertsons Cos., so they can increase supply chain resiliency and throughput and drive new innovations forward. Headquartered in South San Francisco, the company is backed by investors like Greenoaks, Eclipse, Abstract Ventures, Humba Ventures, Promus Ventures, LifeX, 515 Ventures, Garry Tan, and Lachy Groom.

