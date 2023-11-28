MyTradeZone.com Joins Certified Trade Mission to Hong Kong to Explore Business Expansion Opportunities in Asia

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTradeZone.com, a trade and Social Networking for businesses, is pleased to announce its upcoming visit to Hong Kong from December 4th to 8th, 2023. Bachir Kassir, founder of MyTradeZone, will join a delegation of American companies to Hong Kong as part of a U.S. Department of Commerce Certified Trade Mission organized by IBS Global Consulting with the support of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the U.S. Commercial Service.

The delegation, comprising a diverse group of American companies, aims to foster cross-border partnerships, explore export opportunities, and deepen economic ties between the United States and Hong Kong.

The visit to Hong Kong presents an exciting opportunity for MyTradeZone.com to expand its global reach, tap into new markets, and establish key connections with Hong Kong's dynamic business community and trade associations. With Hong Kong's strategic location as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region, robust financial services sector, and reputation as a major international trade hub, this visit holds immense promise for American enterprises looking to navigate the Asian market.

Led by Tonya McNeal-Weary, Managing Director at IBS Global Consulting, the delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings, networking events, and industry-specific forums during the five-day visit. These activities are designed to facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships between U.S. and Hong Kong businesses across various sectors.

[MyTradeZone.com] is a disruptive business networking platform, and is like an always open trade show:

Businesses:

Add company profile page. Showcase products & services. Network locally and around the world





Event Organizers, Trade Associations, & Networking Groups:

Provide value-added offering to members & sponsors in a public or private setting





Creators & Group owners:

Monetize your creations via peer-to-peer payment enablement





Advertisers and Marketers:

MyTradeZone's B2B search engine offers highly targeted and cost-effective advertisements to both buyers and sellers





Business Professionals:

Grow your professional network, chat, connect, follow, takes notes, share and collaborate

As an official member of the delegation, MyTradeZone will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into Hong Kong's business landscape, explore regulatory frameworks, exchange best practices, and forge lasting relationships with key stakeholders. Additionally, the itinerary includes tailored site visits to cutting-edge facilities and industrial parks, showcasing Hong Kong's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

The visit to Hong Kong aims to enhance trade cooperation and seeks to highlight the enduring friendship between the United States and Hong Kong. As both economies continue to recover from the challenges posed by the global pandemic, this visit becomes even more crucial in reinvigorating trade ties and promoting long-term economic growth.

For further information about MyTradeZone.com's visit to Hong Kong, please contact Bachir Kassir at 1-949-813-7791 or [email protected].



About MyTradeZone.com

MyTradeZone is a social networking platform for businesses. We are working on the next thing to disrupt business networking. MyTradeZone is a forward-thinking B2B media technology company reshaping how businesses connect and network. MyTradeZone's B2B search engine offers highly targeted and cost-effective advertisements to both buyers and sellers. MyTradeZone is also a perfect companion offering to trade show organizers and networking groups offering value added benefits to both members and sponsors. MyTradeZone is always free to join.

www.MyTradeZone.com

Media Contact:

Bachir Kassir, Founder

1-949-813-7791

[email protected]

