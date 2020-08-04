MyValue365.com is Now Quicklly.com

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyValue365.com is changing its name to Quicklly.com, the e-grocer and food delivery service announced today. The brand has gone through a website experience update for customers to make it more appealing and easier to use.

Insights

Quicklly.com

MyValue365.com, Chicago's #1 South Asian Online Ethnic food and grocery delivery service, is changing their name to Quicklly.com to further their commitment to faster deliveries to customers

#1 South Asian Online Ethnic food and grocery delivery service, is changing their name to Quicklly.com to further their commitment to faster deliveries to customers This makeover is aimed at promoting the brand's modern, fun, and caring culture

Quicklly.com will bring the most popular South Asian/Indian names in the food & beverage industry to its customers.

The new name suggests more of a corporate sheen to Quicklly, as it oversees a growing portfolio of retail sub-brands in food & groceries. It also further distinguishes the company from its competition in Chicago.

Perhaps most remarkably, this name change comes amid a flurry of innovation at Quicklly.com. For the last few years, the brand has been serving the Indian, American communities in Chicago with its innovating offerings and services in the food & grocery niche. Along with the name change, Quicklly.com will now also deliver tiffin and meal basket services to its customer base.

The spokesperson Raghavendra Sai (Head of Business Operations) at Quicklly.com says, "Speed of delivery has become a key differentiator in the food delivery sector. With our new makeover, we are introducing a 45-60-minutes food and tiffin delivery concept and will soon be expanding the same to our grocery offerings. These services are designed to serve our vibrant Indian community in Chicago and soon in San Francisco."

Some of the top new South Asian restaurants and services launching with Quicklly.com are Chicago Tiffinwala, popular for their tiffin services & meal basket, Momo Factory for Nepalese food and momos, Moti Cafe for Indian street food like the Vada Pav, and Mysore Woodlands for their dosas and other south Indian food.

"We are excited to present our new avatar to our beloved customers. Our South Asian grocery segment has seen close to 750% growth in the last one year. With customers' needs always at our heart, we wanted to stick our roots and make sure we go as deep as possible in terms of South Asian food and grocery offerings. Our name exhibits everything we aspire to be - an omnichannel ethnic retailer with the fastest delivery of fresh nutritious ethnic food and groceries to our customer's doorstep," the Quicklly.com Co-founders (Hanish, Keval & Pritesh) said in a statement. "We have always focused on building local businesses and communities, and with this name change, we hope the brand will be engraved deeper into our customers' minds."

Related Images

image1.jpeg

image2.jpeg

Related Links

Quicklly.com

SOURCE Quicklly.com

Related Links

https://www.quicklly.com

