MyWhiteBoards.com Introduces Flow Chart Magnet Kit, Featuring Our Best Dry-Erase Surface

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWhiteBoards.com, one of the Internet's premier whiteboard merchants since opening in 2001, is proud to launch our newest product, a Flow Chart Magnet Kit featuring our best dry-erase surface.

"From process maps to data flow diagrams, documenting complicated operations requires the best tools available," says Philip Antonelli, Director of Marketing and Sales. "While other manufacturers typically charge $250 to $300 for similar high-quality products, our new 125-piece Flow Chart Magnet Kit provides everything needed to create remarkably professional and engaging visual guides with ease – for less than half the price."

Made right here in the U.S.A., MyWhiteBoards.com prints every flow chart magnet using an exclusive Opti-Print process, guaranteeing colors that are always eye-catching and functional. And compared to similar products, the phenomenal wet AND dry-erase surface provides unmatched durability and resistance to ghosting that must be experienced to truly appreciate.

MyWhiteBoards.com's new Flow Chart Magnet Kit pairs well with any of our steel whiteboards, your current magnetic-receptive board, and just about any other magnetic-receptive surface, with few exceptions.

To learn more or place an order, please visit MyWhiteBoards.com and complete a Contact Form.

About MyWhiteBoards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc, MyWhiteBoards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries.

We are the Dry Erase Experts! MyWhiteboards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge and years of experience with every product we sell. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, with absolute certainty, to the perfect product for your application or needs.

OptiMA Inc. is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteBoards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

