MyWhiteboards.com Introduces New OptiMA Driver's Ed Teaching Kit

OptiMA Driver's Ed Teaching Kit Now Available as Dry Erase Magnet Kit or Dry Erase Board Kit, with 6 Sizes to Choose From.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWhiteboards.com, one of the Internet's premier whiteboard merchants since opening in 2001, is proud to launch our newest product, the Optima Driver's Ed Teaching Kit.

Drivers Ed Board in a Classroom Drivers Ed Board & Magnet Kit

"OptiMA's Driver's Ed Teaching Aids are easy-to-use kits featuring cars, trucks, and even road signs – everything a business or franchise needs to create a realistic driving scenario.," says Christopher Klimavich, Chief Operating Officer. "And like all of our dry erase products, these printed magnets and boards are coated with a superior dry-erase surface that will not ghost when cared for properly."

MyWhiteboards.com's new OptiMA Driver's Ed Teaching Kit is available as either a dry erase roll-up magnet kit or a dry erase board kit in six sizes and designs.:

4' x 6' Roundabout Design

4' x 6' Six-lane Intersection Design

3' x 4' Roundabout Design

3' x 4' Six-lane Intersection Design

3' x 4' On Ramp Design

3' x 4' Four-lane & RR Design

"Whether you're looking to outfit a new classroom or already have a dry erase board you can cover with a roll-up magnet kit, we have a Driver's Ed kit for every budget and need," says Christopher. "And if you're just looking for the cars and road signs, we sell a magnetic kit separately."

To learn more or place an order, please visit MyWhiteboards.com.

About MyWhiteboards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc, MyWhiteboards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries.

We are the Dry Erase Experts! MyWhiteboards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge and years of experience with every product we sell. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, with absolute certainty, to the perfect product for your application or needs.

OptiMA Inc. is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteboards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

Contact:

Emma Bulakites

866-366-1500 x27

[email protected]

SOURCE MyWhiteboards.com