MyWorkChoice Offers a New Flexible Way to Work in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, today announced a new partnership with Ryder. The new partnership will provide workers with dependable full-time and part-time jobs while also giving employees true flexibility to choose their work schedules from the convenience of a mobile app.

"When you offer hourly workers flexibility and choice, given today's demands and unpredictable childcare and school schedules, you've just created the workforce of the future," says Tana Greene, co-founder and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses in the community.

Currently, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continues to expand to other locations across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Hot Topic, DeWalt, and other Fortune 500 Companies.

As enhanced unemployment ends in Tennessee and employers ramp up hiring needs for the fall, MyWorkChoice offers workers reliable income with the choice and control over their working schedule on a weekly basis, including health benefits starting at only $19 a week. This unique offering also gives workers the ability to drop shifts and take time off without the fear of being fired.

Brooke C. a mom working at American Eagle in Ottawa, Kansas said, "As a single mom, I needed a second job to supplement my work in real estate. The flexible hours made this the perfect option for me. I work in the warehouse picking and packing orders. When hours are available, I am able to work part-time in a flexible way to earn a consistent income around my other career, and children's schedules. MyWorkChoice is flexible, innovative, and most importantly, EASY."

