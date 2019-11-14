MYXfitness Announces Launch of New At-Home Wellness Innovation

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness company MYXfitness today announced the launch of its in-home fitness equipment and on-demand digital classes. Designed to meet users wherever they are on their personal wellness journeys, MYXfitness offers hundreds of classes ranging from cycling, HIIT, cardio dance and barre to yoga, mindful movement, meditation and everything in between. MYXfitness is designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility, and flexibility, with the science-backed methods of heart rate zone training and cross-training, rooted in positive psychology to deliver lasting results.

MYXfitness offers two package options priced at $1,199 and $1,499. Both packages offer a commercial-grade Star Trac Stationary Bike Trainer, a 21.5” interactive tablet and a Polar OH1 Heart Rate Monitor. The MYX Plus package also includes three sets of SPRI dumbbells, a kettlebell, a resistance band, a GAIAM 24” foam roller and two mats, providing everything needed for a holistic at-home workout. Access to MYXfitness’ growing library of on-demand classes is $29 per month.

"The personal wellness and at-home fitness industries are booming, yet Americans' mental and physical health are on the decline. For many people, the market's current offerings don't suit their needs and lifestyles—MYXfitness hopes to fix that," said Heberto Calves, President of MYXfitness. "Using science-backed methods and positive psychology for a personalized, holistic approach, MYXfitness hopes to close this gap and transform the fitness landscape, offering users a safer, healthier and smarter platform to achieve their wellness goals."

Rather than focusing on repetitive exercises—like cycling, running or rowing—which increases the likelihood of overuse injuries, MYXfitness provides users with strategic recommendations to mix up their workouts, infusing cardio, stretching, strength and foam rolling. When it comes to measuring success, MYXfitness appreciates the personal nature of everyone's fitness journey, which is why progress is measured through a proprietary 'MYX Score,' calculated off a user's heart rate, age and current level of fitness. Rather than trying to climb an arbitrary leaderboard, MYX Scores provide a uniquely rich and personal snapshot of one's success and progress over time.

Each MYXfitness workout is produced to deliver the benefits of a one-to-one session. The sessions are led by an expert coach, who not only demonstrates proper technique but also provides emotional support and guidance to keep users engaged and in an optimal mindset for not only their workout but to take on the challenges of life. MYXfitness offers two package options priced at $1,199 and $1,499, which can be financed for $34 and $42 per month, respectively, with 0% interest for 36 months.

MYXfitness is currently accepting pre-orders for both packages, with delivery slated for early January. To learn more, visit myxfitness.com .

About MYXfitness

MYXfitness leverages technology and real human support to help real people lead healthier lives with its in-home wellness and fitness solutions. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, MYXfitness utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, all rooted in positive psychology, to deliver lasting results to consumers. For more information visit www.myxfitness.com or follow MYXfitness on Facebook and Instagram .

