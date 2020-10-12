MYXfitness Is The First At-Home Fitness Brand to Integrate National News, Plus a Full Suite of Revolutionary Content On Its Platform

MYX's member research shows content variety outside of structured workouts is becoming an important factor in what people crave as they tackle fitness at home. While on-demand, one-on-one coaching is essential, catching up on the news, virtually exploring an exotic locale or discovering motivational content, might be what the day calls for. MYX Media provides members those options and more, while still integrating heart-rate data as a powerful measure and motivator.

"Adding MYX Media to our one-on-one coaching and customized heart-rate training, further positions MYX as the most personalized experience in at-home fitness," says Heberto Calves, President of MYXfitness. "The fitness-tech industry at large seems disproportionately focused on the competitive, 'workout to win' consumer. The MYX content and experience speak to the 58% of the market that identifies as 'workout for life'. These consumers are looking for real results for real life and have asked for options, beyond coaching content, to stay motivated and engaged. MYX Media provides those options and redefines what people should expect from the at-home fitness experience."

At launch, MYX Media will include:

News Streaming: Straightforward, opinion-free, 24/7 news from MYX's partner Newsy. This partnership allows members to conveniently stream the news to stay informed on important headlines, while squeezing in a workout from the comfort of their own home. For Newsy's full programming lineup, visit newsy.com/tv-schedule/ .

Straightforward, opinion-free, 24/7 news from MYX's partner Newsy. This partnership allows members to conveniently stream the news to stay informed on important headlines, while squeezing in a workout from the comfort of their own home. For Newsy's full programming lineup, visit . Mat Chats: Original interview series with industry and subject-matter experts hosted by MYX Coaches. The series explores fitness, health and wellness topics that the MYX community will learn about together. It empowers members with information, tools and options on a number of subjects ranging from debunking nutrition myths and healthy relationships to sticking to your fitness goals and sleep.

Original interview series with industry and subject-matter experts hosted by MYX Coaches. The series explores fitness, health and wellness topics that the MYX community will learn about together. It empowers members with information, tools and options on a number of subjects ranging from debunking nutrition myths and healthy relationships to sticking to your fitness goals and sleep. Coach Diaries: Intimate interviews with MYX Coaches who share personal stories about their real lives to strengthen the bond between coaches and members. In each episode, a MYX Coach reveals how fitness and movement helped them get through personal obstacles like body image, sobriety, divorce, anxiety and more.

Intimate interviews with MYX Coaches who share personal stories about their real lives to strengthen the bond between coaches and members. In each episode, a MYX Coach reveals how fitness and movement helped them get through personal obstacles like body image, sobriety, divorce, anxiety and more. Scenic Rides: A series of exotic, scenic rides for virtual travels to far away locales such as New Zealand , Northern Italy , Hawaii and more. The timed rides offer an immersive, self-paced alternative to coach-led workouts with amazing views as you pedal across the Pacific Northwest, Costa Rica or the Chilean Patagonia.

MYX Media features (Newsy, Mat Chats, Coach Diaries, Scenic Rides) go live October 27, 2020. For interviews, access to content or demos please contact [email protected].

About MYXfitness

MYXfitness delivers a smarter simpler way for all people to make fitness part of their daily lives. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus , offer professional-quality equipment at an affordable price, hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, MYXfitness utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, brought to life through positive coaching, to deliver lasting results. For more information visit www.myxfitness.com or follow MYXfitness on Facebook and Instagram.

About Newsy

Newsy is the leading cross-platform television news network that provides straightforward, opinion-free news to inform and engage by delivering the top stories across every platform. Its content is available on pay TV, on connected TV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast as well as over the top services including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV+ and Vizio WatchFree. Newsy is also available via its mobile apps and at newsy.com . Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company.

SOURCE MYXfitness